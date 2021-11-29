Omicron Covid News Updates: New International Arrival Guidelines; Travel details 14 days, negative RT-PCR test report mandatory from 1 December

International
- Union Ministry of Health revises guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from 1 December
- Mandate for sending travel details 14 days, uploading the negative report of the RT-PCR test on the Air Suvidha portal before the trip
- Morocco bans all air travel coming from all over the world
- Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries due to Omicron variant
- Kerala reported 4,350 new cases of COVID, 5,691 cures and 19 deaths today
- Karnataka reports 315 new cases of COVID, 236 cured and 2 deaths today
- The Netherlands finds 13 new cases of the Covid variant among African S passengers
- The third case of Omicron was discovered in the UK, face masks are mandatory from Tuesday
- 3 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Vrindavan
- Taiwan sends planes as 27 Chinese planes enter the buffer zone
17 new cases bring Sikkim COVID number to 32,228
Egypt authorizes the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 for 12 to 15 year olds
3 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Vrindavan
Biden to meet COVID-19 team on Omicron – White House
Follow COVID-appropriate behavior to avoid blockage: Maharashtra CM for people amid concerns about new strain
Urging people not to lower their vigilance against the coronavirus in view of the new Omicron variant discovered in South Africa, Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the state could not afford to have another blockage and avoid it. that, everyone should follow suitably for COVID. behavior.
Follow COVID-appropriate behavior to avoid blockage, says Maharashtra CM
Swiss vote to pass COVID restrictions as infections rise
Swiss voters on Sunday gave clear support to legislation that introduced a system with special certifications for COVID-19 according to which only people who have been vaccinated, cured or tested negative can attend public events and rallies.
The third case of Omicron was discovered in the UK, face masks are mandatory from Tuesday
- A third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been discovered in the UK, the Health Insurance Agency (UKHSA) said on Sunday.
- The latter case, like the other two, relates to the trip to South Africa, where the variant was identified, but the individual is no longer in the UK.
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh sees 30 new cases, zero deaths; 17 recover
178 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths in Telangana
New guidelines for international travelers
Places at risk
Ministry of Health guidelines: Travelers from countries excluding those ‘places at risk’ will be allowed to leave the airport and self-monitor health for 14 days
A sub-section (5% of total flight passengers) will be randomly checked upon arrival at the airport upon arrival
According to instructions from the Ministry of Health, travelers from ‘countries at risk’ will have to take the COVID test upon arrival and await the results at the airport.
Union Ministry of Health revises guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from 1 December
Mandate for sending travel details 14 days, uploading the negative report of the RT-PCR test on the Air Suvidha portal before the trip
Lok Sabha Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and demands COVID-19 death toll review
Jammu and Kashmir report 145 cases of COVID-19, two deaths
The number of infections increases to 3,36,531, the number of deaths to 4,475. There are already 1658 active cases of the disease in the territory of the union.
Taiwan sends planes as 27 Chinese planes enter the buffer zone
Taiwan said 27 Chinese planes entered its air defense buffer zone on Sunday, the latest in a long series of incursions as part of Beijing’s pressure on the self-governing island.
Tamil Nadu reported today 736 new cases of COVID, 772 cured and 9 deaths
Coronavirus: MP registers 18 new cases, zero deaths; active number in 122
Leaking paper UPTET | STF arrested today more than 26 gang members involved in solving letters and leaking questionnaires, from different parts of the state and found questionnaires, cell phone, pen machine and notes: UP Police
COVID-19: Morocco bans all incoming air travel from around the world
We raised the issues of farmers, Chinese aggression, inflation, oil and gasoline prices, unemployment, rising commodity prices and flood compensation. VP asked us to cooperate for the well-being of RS. We asked him to ask the government to take any party with him
– LoP in RS, M Kharge
The Government of India continues to keep track of the evolving situation; The Secretary of the Interior chairs the high-level review meeting
- Focus on increasing genomic surveillance of passengers coming from ‘at risk’ countries
- States / UTs are advised to maintain strict vigilance at airports and ports
- APHOs and PHOs instruct for strict monitoring of test protocol at airports / ports
Indians can leave Israel as long as flights are available. Only permanent residents can enter Israel. So Indians who have worked, lived, studied in Israel can already come, no problem with that
– Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon
Japanese film ‘Ring Wandering’ wins Golden Peacock Award at 52nd IFFI
Jio will increase mobile service tariffs from December 1: Statement
Nepal will ban all passengers coming from South African countries because of the new COVID19 variant, Omicron, says its Interior Ministry
US infectious disease chief Fauci says Omicron Covid-19 variant is a ‘clear call’ for people to be vaccinated
Interview with NBC News
Delhi registers 32 new cases of coronavirus, one more death. The positivity rate stands at 0.06 percent: Health Bulletin
Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries due to Omicron variant
The Uttarakhand government has asked authorities to test and isolate people returning from African countries. A person from Udham Singh Nagar, returning from Congo, tested negative for Truenet, Antigen & RT-PCR. He is being held in solitary confinement
– DG (Health) Dr. Tripti Bahuguna
Kerala reported 4,350 new cases of COVID, 5,691 cures and 19 deaths today
- Active cases: 47001
- Total recoveries: 50,46,219
- Death toll: 39,838
Karnataka reports 315 new cases of COVID, 236 cured and 2 deaths today
- Active cases: 6831
- Total recoveries: 2950542
- Number of dead: 38198
Recruitment corruption has become the identity of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh
– Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the leak of the letter UPTET
BJP won 329 wards out of 334 wards declared. Opp won 5 seats in this poll. BJP won almost 100% seats in 11 of the 14 civic bodies. In Panisagar Nagar Panchayat, BJP emerged victorious in 12 of 13 countries and secured 12 places
– BJP President JP Nadda in Tripura civic polls
Pond rains: Announced two days off for schools, faculties
The Netherlands finds 13 new cases of the Covid variant among African S passengers
AIADMK has given a guarantee to the central government that the party will support them for the well-being of the Assembly and will also support all draft laws: said AIADMK MP, A Navaneethakrishnan after attending the NDA meeting.
The UK will apply the new Covid rules from Tuesday
The National People’s Party demands the repeal of the Law on Citizenship (Amendment) at the NDA meeting
– Party chairwoman Agatha Sangma for PTI
Congratulations to Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, the BJP state president, and all the party workers for this historic victory. This is a victory of democracy: BJP president JP Nadda
The government is ready for discussion and debate on any topic (in the winter session of Parliament). There should be positive discussions: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal in New Delhi
The center has so far provided EMP to 23 goods. The YSR Congress Party calls for the expansion of the MSP regime to include marine and poultry products. We have also requested a registration of socio-economic castes. We also require 50% reservations for women
– Deputies and YSRCP V Vijayasai Reddy
The YSRCP raised several issues at today’s all-party meeting, including adequate compensation for the families of farmers who died during their protest and the adoption of (a law) on the MSP following discussions with all stakeholders by a parliamentary committee.
– Deputies and YSRCP V Vijayasai Reddy
A closer look will be held at the emerging pandemic situation within the country: MHA
Airport and seaport health officials to be alerted to strict testing protocol oversight: MHA
Decision on the effective date of resumption of planned international commercial passenger services to be reviewed with the emerging global scenario: MHA.
Genomic surveillance for COVID variants will be further strengthened and intensified: MHA
The government will review the SOP for testing, supervision of international passengers, especially from countries identified as “at risk”: MHA
The global situation in the wake of the Omicron variant was discussed at the meeting chaired by Home Secy, the strengthening of preventive measures was discussed: MHA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a former 2 lakhs each from the PMNRF to relatives of those who lost their lives due to the road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. Rs 50,000 would be awarded to the injured: PMO
Maoist was killed in Balangir district of Odisha; weapons and ammunition seized: Police
The decision on the effective date of resumption of the planned commercial service of international passengers, which will be reviewed, according to the developing global scenario
– Union Ministers of the Interior after the urgent meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Interior for the new version of the COVID concern ‘Omicron’
The government will review the SOP for testing and surveillance of incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified as “at risk”: Union Home Office
The UPTET exam was canceled after the questionnaire leaked, announced the Director General of Additional Law and Order Prashant Kumar shortly before the exam started on Sunday
The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to the chairman Om Birla, asking for the easing of the restrictions on the entry of media persons in the press gallery of the Parliament.
Bengaluro police deny permission for Munawar Faruqui stand-up comedy show in Bengaluru amid Hindu right-wing clothing protest, who claim the artist hurt Hindu feelings in one of his performances
PTI reports
