News coverage of the new Covid variant is overloaded, but there is still much we do not know





Thanksgiving Day blessing on Thursday was followed by a curse on Friday: Urgent news for the new Covid variant called Omicron. The reality is that “we know almost nothing about the Omicron variant”, as this title on The Atlantic website helps. UNITED . But sudden reactions to the news – stock sales, travel restrictions, endless Twitter topics – made Omicron the main weekend story on all sorts of websites and news networks.

Now the world is in a kind of model of information retention, as reflected by this banner on CNN on Sunday afternoon: “QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS BUT STILL DATA ON THE NEW COVID VARIANT”. This is what sociologist Zeynep Tufekci says this way : “South Africa has given us an early warning with Omicron. But the earlier the warning, the less we know.”

Author and podcaster Derek Thompson, one of the smartest voices out there for the media and society, said Sunday that “the gap between information and meaning at this point in Omicron’s story is huge. this much genetic and virological data with the big picture that is “we do not yet know what this means”. added “There is something strange about these kinds of news purgatory where the information is abundant but the meaning is scanty, and the only reasonable thing is to * not * draw conclusions from an abundance of factoids.”

True – but this is hard to do when the information sounds alarming and is repeated in all media. A two-week reception “Wait two weeks” seems to be the consensus at the moment. Dr. “We have to spend a few weeks here in uncertainty,” Paul Burton, chief medical officer for Moderna, told CNN on Sunday. Reading of the White House for President Biden’s meeting with Dr. Anthony Fauci and members of his Covid Response Team stated the same thing: “Dr. Fauci informed the President that while it will take about two more weeks to have more final information on the transmission, severity and other characteristics of variant, he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to offer some degree of protection against severe Covid cases. So in the meantime, hurry up if you have not already done so. to be strengthened, “NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told Dana Bash in the State of the Union. Biden administration is on “a messaging link” On Sunday Dan Diamond of the Washington Post observed that “in interviews, officials continue to acknowledge that Omicron (and the current lack of data) constitutes a messaging link.” No one wants to sound the alarm unnecessarily, Diamond said, “but not warning of potential dangers is a greater sin in public health, especially if actions can now protect people.” said Alex Thompson of Politico on CNN’s “Inside Politics.” that he spoke to a White House official late Saturday “and the phrase they continued to use consistently is” We will not be caught flat-footed. “That is why Fauci and Collins covered Sunday’s public relations shows. , from ABC to Fox, CBS to CNN. But what remains unsaid, Thompson said, is that “they were caught flat-footed by Delta” last summer. added on Twitter, is “that they are correcting a lot.” Let us inform, not speculate Oliver Darcy writes: “When there are information gaps associated with the need to fill the cable news broadcast time, to catch the eye reading news stories and to please the SEO gods, it can be tempting to enter the arena of speculation. This has been quite The current data has been less than speculation about what the variant might mean for the world ahead, but journalists, especially editorial staff who set the cover, must resist the temptation to We still have very little knowledge of what the new variant might mean for the world.The concern of the public by playing the worst-case scenarios in stories and reinforcing the worst fear of the scientific community in chronicles and titles is not the way to “gone. The audience deserves better.” Expert assessments – When I asked the CNN medical analyst, Dr. Jonathan Reiner whether Omicron should be the main story now, he said No. “because it’s a story based entirely on speculation. We will have data from really hard-working scientists in the coming weeks that will help inform how we can put this new variant into context …” – Epidemiologist and Johns Hopkins, David Dowdy criticized some of his colleagues over the weekend: “In this situation – where the data are early and the social implications are great – scientists have a duty not to overdo it. And we are doing just that. Shame on us …” – Dr. Peter Hotez, a regular presence on cable news, said on MSNBC “My biggest concern” is not Omicron, it ‘s that “we’re going to go through another big winter Delta wave …” “I have come to the conclusion that people like panic,” said science journalist Erin Biba noted . She called it “completely and utterly exhausting that the latest world headlines and uninformed journalists create massive hysteria before we have any details or information. Always wait! Before you panic, wait! Wait until you have more information.” .. “ “Two years in this horror show” New York Times reporter Stephanie Nolen left South Africa on Thursday after spending time with scientists there – and ended up reporting live from a plane that was quarantined on asphalt in Amsterdam. it wrote that “Europe apparently panicked ‘for the news version’ while I was somewhere in the Sahara; at the time we sat down we were told we would not be allowed to get off the plane.” It eventually turned negative and was allowed to continue in Canada. Sunday afternoon, Nolen ENDED her multi-day Twitter post saying she “is choosing to self-quarantine, on an AirBnB and continue testing, after the airport exposure I had courtesy of the Dutch authorities”. She expressed frustration with Dutch and British officials, plus the people on her flight, who were not wearing masks, “even when I prayed and we knew people were already being tested positive.” She wrote, “Two years into this horror show, we just have to be smarter and better at managing. I don’t know how you get people to take care of each other.” “Covid is everything” In Sunday’s “Reliable Sources,” I spoke with Chris Arnade, the banker turned photographer who now walks the streets of American cities and writes about what he hears and learns. He noted that Covid is the main drag on voters’ perceptions of Biden: “Covid is everything.” Those three words are worth more than Biden’s approval rating, no doubt. Covid continues to be the main line of every story, every battle. And people who feel forgotten, who feel exploited by “elites,” feel like Covid-era policies took advantage of the Zoom class and punished them, Arnade said. “There is a great deal of cynicism towards the institutions,” he added, “and Covid has exacerbated that cynicism.”

