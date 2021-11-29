International
News coverage of the new Covid variant is overloaded, but there is still much we do not know
True – but this is hard to do when the information sounds alarming and is repeated in all media.
A two-week reception
“Wait two weeks” seems to be the consensus at the moment. Dr. “We have to spend a few weeks here in uncertainty,” Paul Burton, chief medical officer for Moderna, told CNN on Sunday. Reading of the White House for President Biden’s meeting with Dr. Anthony Fauci and members of his Covid Response Team stated the same thing: “Dr. Fauci informed the President that while it will take about two more weeks to have more final information on the transmission, severity and other characteristics of variant, he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to offer some degree of protection against severe Covid cases. So in the meantime, hurry up if you have not already done so. to be strengthened, “NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told Dana Bash in the State of the Union.
Biden administration is on “a messaging link”
Let us inform, not speculate
Oliver Darcy writes: “When there are information gaps associated with the need to fill the cable news broadcast time, to catch the eye reading news stories and to please the SEO gods, it can be tempting to enter the arena of speculation. This has been quite The current data has been less than speculation about what the variant might mean for the world ahead, but journalists, especially editorial staff who set the cover, must resist the temptation to We still have very little knowledge of what the new variant might mean for the world.The concern of the public by playing the worst-case scenarios in stories and reinforcing the worst fear of the scientific community in chronicles and titles is not the way to “gone. The audience deserves better.”
Expert assessments
“Two years in this horror show”
“Covid is everything”
And people who feel forgotten, who feel exploited by “elites,” feel like Covid-era policies took advantage of the Zoom class and punished them, Arnade said. “There is a great deal of cynicism towards the institutions,” he added, “and Covid has exacerbated that cynicism.”
