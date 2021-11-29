Allegations of arson in a quarantined hotel fire in Queensland





A woman sent a quarantined hotel in Queensland, Australia, setting a fire under a bed in her room, according to police, causing the evacuation of 163 residents’ buildings. Police charged the 31-year-old, who was quarantined at the Pacific Hotel in Cairns with her two children, with arson on Sunday. The fire started around 7 a.m. Sunday morning in the women’s room on the top floor of a Queensland hotel, police said. It then spread to neighboring rooms. The hotel was quickly evacuated and no one was injured. said Chris Hodgman, Acting Chief Inspector of Queensland Police, on Sunday afternoon. But the hotel had suffered significant damage, he said, and residents had to be transferred to another quarantine facility.

Photos and video posted on social media showed flames and dense smoke coming out of two rooms on the 11th floor of the hotel.

Her two children, with whom she had occupied the room for several days after arriving from another state in the country, they were currently being cared for by police, he added. authorities loaded the woman with one charge of arson and another of intentional harm. She was expected to appear in a local court on Monday. Anyone arriving in Queensland from another state or overseas must be quarantined for 14 days under state restrictions for pandemic spread. Those who have a home that meets government criteria about ventilation can be quarantined at home, but those who do not have to be quarantined at a designated hotel and pay the bill themselves.

The incident comes as rallies against pandemic measures continue to rise around Australia. On Saturday, police estimated that 20,000 people took to the streets of Melbourne to protest state government plans to introduce a bill that would expand its powers to impose pandemic restrictions. Last weekend, thousands in the country’s state capitals rallied against vaccination demands and coronavirus restrictions. On Monday, Australia reported a third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, in a traveler from South Africa in quarantine in the Northern Territory. Two cases were discovered in quarantined travelers in New South Wales on Sunday.

