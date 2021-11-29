International
Wash the TCH sections near Port aux Basques to start reopening to traffic on Monday
Some damaged roads on the southwest coast of Newfoundland will reopen soon as work continues to repair the damage and support those in need after heavy rains swept through the area earlier this week.
Prime Minister Andrew Fureysays crews are adhering to the initial one-week deadline for cleaning and repairs to be completed.
He expects a leak east of the Channel-Port aux Basques to be repaired “within the next 24 to 48 hours”.
“This will restore medical appointments for them and then hopefully as the week progresses, the one closer to Port aux Basques will be restored,” Furey said Sunday. Rosemary Barton Live.
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure issued a statement Sunday morning saying two of the four Trans-Canada Highway areas that were left during the storm will reopen on Monday, with reduced one-lane traffic in some areas.
The department expects areas near the Port aux Basques scale and Little Paradise Park to reopen in the middle of the week.
Furey said the flow of goods and supplies to Channel-Port aux Basques is continuing and military personnel are on the ground in Stephenville to help transport residents from isolated areas by helicopter.
CAF members have now set up an operations center at Stephenville Airport. Ctr will coordinate the hiring of 2 CH146 Griffon helicopters in support of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. pic.twitter.com/lKCJZ3PKgG
A spokesman for the Canadian Armed Forces told CBC News on Sunday that two CH-146 Griffon helicopters and 18 members of the helicopter detachment had arrived in Stephenville. Work is still underway to determine if ground forces will be needed, the spokesman said.
A Coast Guard helicopter also moved about 180 kilograms of medical supplies from Stephenvilleto Port aux Basques late Sunday morning. The helicopter also sent more than 540kg of fresh milk to St. Louis. Andrew’s in the Codroy Valley later in the day, the Coast Guard said.
Paul Weber, supervisor for the Canadian Coast Guard’s regional operations center for the Atlantic Canada, says the crews provided supplies and food as needed with the Bell 412 helicopter, the most capable helicopter in their fleet.
“We are able to perform many tasks and are able to reallocate resources across the Atlantic region as needed, and after receiving a request for assistance through Public Safety. [Canada], we will share whatever resource we can, “Weber said.
“We are just on stage right now to offer what help we can.”
Furey said Newfoundland West Coast residents are “knowledgeable and prepared for storms,” but said the damage in the area illustrates the need for strategies to mitigate coastal erosion.
“We will never be completely ahead of mother nature,” he said.
“This is not how it works. We need to work with our municipalities and federal partners to ensure that coastal communities in particular are well protected.”
‘A good idea’ to prepare for future storms
Bob Robichaud, a meteorologist on alert at the Canadian Hurricane Center, says powerful systems like the one that plunged Canada’s Atlantic with a record 300+ millimeters of rainfall are not as rare as they once were.
“It has not been long since the same kind of organization has caused some problems before,” he said, “so it seems to be happening more and with a warmer atmosphere.”
Robichaud said, despite being in the weather business for “many years now”, he had never seen amounts of rainfall like those observed this week in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
He said while conditions this week “fit in perfectly” for a major weather event, residents should be prepared for similar events in the future.
“There is always the possibility that you may be isolated for a certain amount of time, so it would be a good idea to prepare,” Robichaud said.
More rain is already on the way to the southwest coast of Newfoundland, with Environment Canada issuing a separate weather statement on Sunday forecasting about 50mm of rain, starting Monday night.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/weather-rain-port-aux-basques-flood-washouts-highway-repair-military-1.6265781
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]