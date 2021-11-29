International
'Working and polite': Woman killed crossing Dartmouth Road comes to Canada to embark on new adventure – Halifax
Suete Chan was worldly, adventurous and bold.
So adventurous, in fact, that in the summer of 2020, she decided to emigrate from Hong Kong to Canada and call Nova Scotia home.
Last Wednesday morning, Chan was on her way to work in Dartmouth when she was hit at a crossroads on Pleasant Road.
The 27-year-old died at the hospital.
“She worked really hard. And she was also very gentle and gentle, and very polite, and she was somewhat kind-hearted. “She wanted things to be happy and she was just very sweet,” said Tabitha Osler. Sheowns Fairechild, an environmentally friendly clothing company based in Dartmouth.
In August 2020, Chan applied for a marketing manager position with the company “and it was one of the best resumes I’ve reviewed,” Osler said.
“After interviewing several people, I offered her the position. And then we started working on integrating it here through the Atlantic Immigration Pilot program. ” After an intensive application process, Chan arrived in Canada earlier this year. She was just a few days away from her 28th birthday when she died.
Two days ago, Osler set up one GoFundMe fundraising campaign for the Chan family, with an initial target of $ 35,000. It has exceeded $ 85,000. The money raised will help Chan’s parents make the trip from Hong Kong to Canada to pick up her leftovers and belongings. Chan was the only child of her parents.
“They have to cover the cost of last minute travel and extended accommodation to meet the requirements of the public health quarantine. The costs will be in the thousands of dollars “, it is said on the GoFundMe website.
Osler felt compelled to organize the fundraising effort because she wanted to support the Chan family in the best way possible. As Chan’s sponsor during the immigration process, Osler said it feels like Chan’s connection to her home away from home.
“I feel completely responsible for it. I feel like I was her mother away from home. “I am only 10 years older than her, but I definitely feel like I am now the family that should take care of her here, even though she has left,” she said. “I do not know how you can go about your life after that, so it gives them maybe one less thing to worry about in a short time. ”
‘How can we prevent this from happening again?’
The driver of the vehicle that hit Chan, a 41-year-old woman, was issued a misdemeanor warrant because he did not surrender to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.
During a Commitment to Transport Stay last Thursday, Dartmouth councilor Tony Mancini brought the fatal clash sparking discussion on safety in the area.
“What happened? How can we prevent this from happening again? Did we do something wrong? Could we have done something better? These are all questions I have and I am sure my colleagues and staff have the same questions.” , he said.
In 2019, a pedestrian was hit on the same section of the road in a running collision. In that case, the driver was eventually sentenced to six months in prison and two years probation.
Meanwhile, Osler and her husband have been working with the funeral home, making arrangements for Chan’s family when they arrive.
She also hopes to offer whatever comfort she can as they grieve together.
“I just feel like, you know, she was just kidnapped by us and I just want her back,” she said.
“It’s all I can think of, I want her to come back. And I just want this nightmare to end. “
