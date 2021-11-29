WHO criticizes travel bans in South African countries





People, some wearing face masks, walk on Regent Street, London, on Sunday, November 28, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was necessary to take “targeted and precautionary measures” after two persons tested positive for the new variant in England. He also said that wearing masks in shops and on public transport will be required. (AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) The World Health Organization on Sunday called on countries around the world not to impose flight bans in South African countries amid concerns over the new omicron variant. The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow international science and health regulations in order to avoid the use of travel restrictions. Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19, but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods, Moeti said in a statement. If the restrictions apply, they should not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive and should be scientifically based, according to the International Health Regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by over 190 countries. Moeti praised South Africa for following international health regulations and informing the WHO as soon as its national laboratory identified the omicron variant. “The speed and transparency of the governments of South Africa and Botswana in informing the world about the new option is commendable,” Moeti said. , helping to protect the world against the spread of COVID-19. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called the restrictions completely unjustified. The travel ban is not informed by science nor will it be effective in preventing the spread of this variant, he said in a speech Sunday evening. “The only thing the travel ban will do is further damage the economies of the affected countries and undermine the ability to respond and also to recover from the pandemic.” Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus appeared in countries on opposite sides of the world on Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders although scientists warned that it is not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus. As investigations continue into the omicron variant, the WHO recommends that all countries take a risk-based and scientific approach and put in place measures that can limit its possible spread. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States, noted that there is still no evidence to suggest that the new variant causes more serious illness than previous COVID-19 variants. “I think it’s more contagious when you look at how quickly it spread across multiple districts in South Africa,” Collins told CNN State of the Union. Israel decided to suspend entry for foreigners and Morocco said it would suspend all incoming flights for two weeks starting Monday, among the most drastic of a growing group of travel restrictions being imposed as nations tried to slow the spread. of variants. Scientists in several countries from Hong Kong to Europe have confirmed its presence. The Netherlands reported 13 omicron cases on Sunday and Australia found two. The US plans to ban travel from South Africa and seven other South African countries starting Monday. “With the omicron variant now found in some parts of the world, imposing travel bans on Africa attacks global solidarity,” Moeti said. COVID-19 constantly exploits our divisions. for solutions. The WHO said it is increasing its support for genomic sequencing in Africa so that sequencing laboratories have access to the right human resources and testing reagents to work at full capacity. The WHO also said it was ready to provide additional assistance, strengthening responses to COVID-19 including surveillance, treatment, infection prevention and community engagement in South African countries, he said. ___ Follow all the AP pandemic stories at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/who-criticizes-travel-bans-on-southern-african-countries/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos