Australian Future Fund invests $ 150 million in Myanmar military-affiliated companies, FOI documents show

Critics say Australia should not benefit at the expense of the people of Myanmar More than 1,000 people have been killed in Myanmar since February and Australian Sean Turnell remains in custody. Advocacy groups say the military has killed more than 1,000 civilians since ousting Aung San Suu Kyi and taking power in February this year, while the International Criminal Court is investigating whether it committed genocide against the Rohingya minority ethnic group. Documents obtained under Freedom of Information Act by activists reveal that the Future Fund holds just under $ 158 million in 14 public companies linked to Myanmar’s military known as Tatmadaw, including an arms manufacturer that has sold to the junta fighter jets and other weapons. The Minister of Finance in the Government of National Unity of Myanmar (NUG) U Tin Tun Naing said that the Fund of the Future is supporting companies that had benefited from the suffering of the people in his country. “The military is using these weapons to commit crimes against civilians on the scale of crimes and against humanity and genocide,” he told ABC through an interpreter. “We would like to ask the Australian Government and the Future Fund to stop this support that they are helping the military survive while committing these violent acts. [towards]their citizens ”. The minister said the arrest of Australian economist Sean Turnell, who is still in jail a few months after his arrest, also stressed the urgent need for the Future Fund to ensure it was not investing in companies that were helping to support the regime. Australian economist Sean Turnell, photographed with his wife Ha Vu, has been arrested in Myanmar since the February coup. ( supply ) FOI documents show that the Future Fund, which holds investments worth just under $ 200 billion, has invested about $ 5 million in subsidiaries of the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC), which researchers say has sell short-range missiles, long-range and combat missiles. aircraft for military junta. The Australian Future Fund has also invested nearly $ 18 million in Indian defense firm Bharat Electronics, which has sold sonar, radar and other surveillance systems to Tatmadaw. U Tin Tun Naing said international firms supplying the military junta either with weapons or supporting the regime through their investments were undermining domestic efforts to kill the regime of money and legitimacy. Myanmar citizens continue to protest against military rule. ( Reuters ) “If we can stop international investment, the military can not survive. That is why we are asking international businesses, from the bottom of our hearts, to leave and [stop]”their engagement with the army,” he said. A Justice For Myanmar spokesman, Yadanar Maung, also said the Future Fund’s investments were “miserable” and accused it of “seeking to take advantage of companies arming the Myanmar military and effectively financing its terror campaign”. “In the name of Australia’s ‘future’, taxpayer funds are being invested in companies that supply the Myanmar army with fighter jets, missiles, radar and provide millions of annual revenue for war criminals,” they said. “It’s time for Australia to stop profiting at the expense of the lives of the people of Myanmar and the future of Myanmar.” Tatmadaw has been charged with genocide against Myanmar’s Rohingya population, forcing many to flee to the Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh. ( UNHCR: Andrew McConnell ) A spokesman for the Australian Future Fund said it had built a portfolio that included “passive investments”. “In line with its mandate from the government, the Future Fund has built a broad diversified portfolio [that]it includes passive investments through thousands of entities around the world “, said the spokesperson. “The fund has a well-established policy on environmental, social and governance issues and exemptions [that]It takes into account the objectives, legislation, investment strategy, Australian law and treaties that the Australian Government has entered into and ratified. “ The Australian federal government has repeatedly criticized Myanmar’s military junta and demanded that it release political prisoners and restore democracy, but has resisted calls from civil society groups to impose new sanctions on the military leadership.

