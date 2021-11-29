The President of the Czech Republic with COVID-positive appoints the Prime Minister from the transparent box





Staying at a distance from other officials, Czech President Milos Zeman has been sworn in as the country’s new prime minister, Petr Fiala, following last month’s parliamentary elections. Main points: The election of new Prime Minister Petr Fiala last month was a surprise

The positive results of COVID-19 of the President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, delayed the ceremony The country has had more than 2.1 million cases of COVID and 32,744 COVID-related deaths Mr. Zeman, separated from Mr. Fiala and other officials with transparent panels during the ceremony at the presidential villa in Lany, west of Prague, because the President tested positive for COVID-19 last week and should be isolated. The country is facing a record increase in a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Its new daily increase reached a record of nearly 28,000 cases on Thursday, and the country has recorded more than 2.1 million cases since the pandemic began. Zeman was released from the capital’s military hospital only on Saturday, after more than a month of treatment for an unspecified illness. He returned to the hospital a few hours after being released after testing positive for COVID-19. Mr Zeman had received three vaccines against COVID-19 and had no symptoms, the hospital said. He was rushed to hospital the day after the election and was treated in an intensive care unit. His condition is attributed to an unspecified chronic disease. Czech Prime Minister Milos Zeman wished new leader PetrFiala “success”. ( AP: Roman Vondrous ) The new government will have to deal with a new wave of COVID-19 that is threatening to invade hospitals as well as an energy crisis, following the collapse of a major electricity provider. “The new government has a very complicated time ahead and many challenges, I want it to be a change government for the future,” Mr Fiala told a news conference after taking the oath. The Prime Minister also called on people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and praised the medical staff as cases were on the rise. Opponents of the vaccination and government measures against the coronavirus gathered in Prague thousands later on Sunday for a protest rally condemning moves such as a ban on Christmas markets. Only 58.5 percent of the country’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to the European Union average of 65.8 percent, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Mr. Fiala is expected to appoint his cabinet in mid-December. Mr Zeman said he would meet with candidates for ministerial roles between Monday and December 13th to discuss their future jobs, despite the fact that the choice of candidates is that of the new prime minister. Tela / ABC

