Government aims to push social media trolls out of the shadows and force companies to take responsibility for them
The internet can be a pretty scary place.
And while both sides of politics agree that it would be good to make it a little more civil and a little less fraught with anonymous abuse, in fact doing so is quite a task.
The federal government has announced its intention to make it easier to identify anonymous trolls and prosecute those who make potentially defamatory claims on social media.
He also wants to place the burden on social media companies to take more responsibility for what is published on their platforms.
We have not yet seen a full draft copy of the laws, with that detail expected this week.
But here’s what we know about what’s planned and some of the big unanswered questions.
Anonymous no more: prepare to submit some of your data
Many of what is proposed will not matter much to ordinary Facebook, Instagram or Twitter users.
The biggest thing is the possibility that social media companies will start asking you for a little more details about yourself and ask you to verify it.
Social media companies will be required to ask users, including their existing users, to provide names, email addresses and phone numbers.
Many people do this already willingly, but the laws may mean that if you want to keep an account in Australia, you will not have an option.
The idea is to put a name (and contact number) on each account.
But more importantly, your social media account may still be anonymous in the public sense.
Your visible username may be anonymous. So if you want to open an Instagram account with the @batmanandrobinsucks handle, dedicated to the dubious legacy of Batman & Robin 1997, you’re still fine.
You just need to register the account in your current name.
Can’t you just register a fake name?
In theory, you could simply give a social media company a fake name, enter a new email address in that fake name, and provide a fictitious phone number.
There is currently no suggestion that users will need to submit ID as a driver’s license or passport to verify their identity.
But one possibility is to ask users to verify their phone number, in the same way that many banks, government agencies and social media companies already do.
This means, a company can send a text message with a code to the listed phone number and ask the user to enter it to verify that the number is actually theirs.
This step would at least greatly prevent the use of fake numbers and provide a way to contact users.
It’s not at all infallible, but it would make running an anonymous account a little more difficult.
Someone is talking trash about you online. What will these laws allow you to do?
The new laws will also set out a process by which you can complain about a post that you think is defamatory.
Social media companies will be required to set up a grievance process, where a grievance can be made with a request to remove the post and / or reveal the identity and contact details of the user.
The company would then ask the account that made the post to remove it, and if they are happy that their identity and contact details are transmitted.
The government hopes to resolve most of the issues.
If the user does not want to withdraw the post and does not want his data to be passed, the person making the complaint can get a court order obliging the company to submit the name and contact details.
In this way defamation proceedings can be initiated.
It is worth noting that opening a defamation case is an incredibly expensive solution to a social media dispute.
What do social media companies do about all this?
Facebook and Twitter are keeping quiet about the laws for now, waiting to see more details of what is actually being proposed before they weigh.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had spoken to companies about the changes, but described the conversations as “telling them what we are doing”.
Asked this morning if the changes could provoke a company like Facebook to leave Australia altogether, Scott Morrison said doing so would be an admission that its platform has flaws.
“If they did, I would think it would be an admission that they have no interest in making the online world safe,” he said.
“They created this world online and the rules that exist in the real world must exist in the world they created.”
There is another significant change, if technical, that is proposed.
The laws would shift responsibility for posts on social media sites from the person or group that manages a site, to the social media company itself, and the person actually commenting.
He handles a case that appeared in a Supreme Court case earlier this year.
Basically, anyone who runs a social media page from a major newspaper to a local netball club is currently legally responsible for all comments posted on their site.
The proposed laws would shift responsibility from the person or group running the site, instead to the platform.
The government says that if companies implement a grievance policy like the one they have described, they can use it as protection in defamation cases.
Even companies have not responded to this idea.
What if the troll is based overseas?
It seems the laws will only apply to Australian users of social media platforms, so if your troll is abroad, you are out of luck.
Companies will not be required to collect their personal data, or be forced to submit it if they have it.
Labor is already showing the possibility for Australian users to use online tools, such as a VPN, to make it appear they are located abroad when setting up and using their account.
In this way, they would theoretically evade the laws.
It would be a bit confusing, but it is a possible way for a dedicated person to harass another internet user.
It is still not clear how this problem can be corrected.
When will all this happen, if ever?
A ‘bill exposure’ of the bill is likely to come out this week, which will give all stakeholders a glimpse into the details of how the laws will work in practice.
From there, the government will gather feedback and present a bill to parliament early next year.
The opposition supports the purpose of the laws, but has questions about the details.
Given the complexity of the bill, it is entirely possible that it will get stuck in parliament as politicians review it before putting it to the vote.
This could push him beyond the next election and into the lap of anyone who wins the post next year.
