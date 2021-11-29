South Africa informed the omicron world. They were then hit with travel bans: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin



When the omicron variant of COVID-19 was first identified in South Africa, the country’s scientists rushed to inform global health leaders of the new mutations they had found.

Although scientists have little information about the new variant and are unsure of where it originated, some countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel and the European Union. announced almost immediate travel bans from South Africa and other South African countries. Restrictive measures exploded squall by some health officials and experts who warn that bans are premature and could impose an injury precession.

“There are very few benefits to these types of bans,” Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute of Global Health, told NPR.

“Unfortunately, from what we know about the epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 and the epidemiology of this variant, the horse has certainly left the barn,” said Omer, noting the high transmissibility of this coronavirus and its variants.

Although the omicron variant has been reported in several other countries in Europe, Asia, and North America, travel bans have only been imposed in South African countries.

One of the identified cases of the omicron variant in Belgium there was no contact or travel with any nation in South Africa, suggesting that community spread could already occur.

“If the issue is to prevent the entry of the variant, it really does not make sense to exclude countries where it has been identified and that there are even more direct flights than South Africa,” Omer said.

Studies show that travel bans are ineffective in curbing the spread of the disease

Travel bans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in eCONOMIC AND others the consequences we see even today.

or recent study from the diary science shows that restricting international travel in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on delaying the spread, but the researchers said travel restriction is only really effective when combined with curbing the spread of infection through hand washing, isolation and detection. early. .

Another survey, in Journal of Emergency Management, concluded that there is little evidence to prove that international travel bans are effective in controlling the spread of infectious diseases and that such measures should only be taken if recommended by the World Health Organization. With the omicron variant, the The WHO has already warned against imposing travel bans.

Introducing a travel ban could also give a false sense that the virus is being contained, the researchers said, adding that such policies could also make it difficult to transport healthcare workers and other resources.

Furthermore, the stigma of travel bans can exacerbate racism and xenophobia, according to Nicole Errett of the University of Washington, who was the lead author on Journal of Emergency Management study.

Travel bans can lead to less scientific transparency

Omer, of the Yale Institute of Global Health, has another concern about enforcing travel bans during a public health crisis: It could dampen commitment to scientific transparency.

When countries that are proactive about detecting the circulation of a virus are hit with travel restrictions, he said, this reduces the chance that health officials will be close to what is happening in their countries.

“You do not want a situation where, after a month, a country ‘s health minister … gets a result of a sequence virus and they say,’ OK, if it ‘s so prevalent, it will come out of another country anyway. , why be the first? ‘ “And that cycle begins.”

Treating vaccine inequality worldwide is the best way to stop the emergence of these new variants, Omer said.

“If there are more broadcast events happening every hour, every day, every week, the likelihood of a variant appearing increases,” he said.

And one of the most effective ways to tackle inequality, Omer said, is to allow all regions, especially low-income countries, to produce Theirs vaccine.

It is too early to say whether the omicron variant in particular will become a serious threat to public health, Omer added, “but that does not mean we are not playing with fire by allowing vaccine inequality to continue.”