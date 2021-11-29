International
How have Australia’s international travel rules changed in response to Omicron? | News from Australia
The Covid-19 Omicron variant has prompted governments around the globe to take swift action and reinstate border restrictions in an effort to stem its spread from South Africa.
But evidence from two years since the outbreak of the coronavirus suggests that these efforts may not be fully effective. Already, cases of the new variant have been found in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong and Australia.
All cases were in people who had recently traveled from countries in South Africa where the Omicron variant was reported last week.
So how has Australia responded so far and what does it mean for international students and other visa holders planning to return from December?
What has changed?
On Saturday, the federal government reintroduced border restrictions in nine countries in South Africa where the Omicron variant was discovered.
Countries are: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique.
Anyone who has been to these countries and is not an Australian citizen, permanent resident or close family member will not be able to enter Australia.
Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members coming from these countries will have to undergo immediate supervised quarantine for 14 days, subject to jurisdictional adjustments.
This also applies to anyone who has already arrived in Australia and has been to any of the nine African countries within the previous 14 days.
In New South Wales, the government said returnees from these nine countries should enter the hotel quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.
What about arrivals from other countries?
All other international arrivals in Victoria, NSW and ACT must be isolated for 72 hours and tested as a precaution. This can be done at their place of residence or accommodation and not at the hotel quarantine.
Victoria is too is reportedly considering reinstating the 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals, although no announcements have been made.
South Australia has reinstated some border restrictions. All international travelers and people arriving at the SA from high-risk Australian countries will again be required to be quarantined for 14 days. People coming from countries with lower interstate risk should also have a coronavirus test within 72 hours of arrival and should show evidence of a negative result.
Queensland, which still requires international arrivals to complete 14 days in the hotel quarantine, said it would monitor news about the new variant, but has no plans to change reopening dates at this stage.
Are further border restrictions being considered?
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out closing international borders to citizens and called for calm.
Any further action taken will be discussed in a national cabinet in the next 48 hours.
Health experts have also suggested closing the borders would be unnecessary, as NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet warned against any kneeling reaction.
“After all, we have to be open to the world (and) we have to do it safely,” he told reporters Monday.
We do not need to have a kneeling reaction, we need to have a proportionate and balanced response to the situation that lies ahead.
Answers should not be left closed.
What does it mean for international students and skilled migrants?
From 1 December, fully vaccinated qualified visa holders will be able to enter Australia without having to apply for a travel exemption.
Qualified visa holders included qualified migrants and international students. Fully vaccinated international visitors from Japan and South Korea would also return in early December.
But on Monday Morrison announced that the national security committee would convene to discuss whether those changes would be delayed following the unveiling of the Omicron variant.
Morrison said the plan to allow able-bodied students and workers to return will be reviewed in light of all the new information.
Evidence to date does not suggest it is a more severe form of the virus [but] if that information comes out, then obviously we will consider it and move on very quickly, he said.
