Japan bans the entry of foreign visitors with the spread of Omicron

TOKYO – Japan announced Monday that it will suspend the entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new variant of the coronavirus spreads, causing a growing number of countries to tighten their borders.

We are taking the step as an emergency precaution to prevent a worst case scenario in Japan, said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He said the measure would take effect on Tuesday.

The decision means Japan will reinstate border controls it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

Kishida urged people to continue wearing masks and other basic anti-virus measures until further details of the new omicron variant are known.

Many countries have moved to tighten their borders although scientists warn that it is not clear whether the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

The variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and not much is yet known about it, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more capable of evading vaccine protection. But many countries rushed to action, reflecting anxiety about anything that could prolong the pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people.

Israel decided to ban entry for foreigners, and Morocco said it would suspend all incoming flights for two weeks starting Monday, among the most drastic of a growing group of travel curbs being imposed by nations around the world as they struggled. to slow down the spread of variants. Scientists in several countries from Hong Kong to Europe in North America have confirmed its presence. The Netherlands reported 13 omicron cases on Sunday, and Canada and Australia each found two.

Noting that the variant has already been discovered in many countries and that border closures often have limited effect, the World Health Organization called for borders to remain open.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States, meanwhile, noted that there is still no evidence to suggest that the new variant causes more serious illnesses than previous COVID-19 variants.

I think it is more contagious when you look at how quickly it spread to many districts in South Africa. Therefore, it has special signs that it is particularly likely to spread from one person to another. “What we do not know is whether it can compete with the delta,” Collins told CNN State of the Union.

Collins echoed some experts saying the news should make everyone redouble their efforts to use the tools the world already has, including vaccinations, booster vaccines and measures such as wearing masks.

I know, America, you’re really tired of hearing those things, but the virus is not tired of us, Collins said.

The Dutch public health authority confirmed that 13 people who arrived from South Africa on Friday have tested positive so far for omicron. They were among 61 people who tested positive for the virus after arriving on the last two flights at Amsterdams Schiphol Airport before a flight ban was enforced. They were immediately placed in solitary confinement, most at a nearby hotel.

Canada’s health minister says the country’s first two cases of omicron were found in Ontario after two individuals who had recently traveled from Nigeria tested positive.

Authorities in Australia said two passengers arriving in Sydney from Africa became the first in the country to test positively for the new variant. Newcomers from nine African countries are now required to be quarantined at a hotel upon arrival. Two German states reported a total of three cases of returning travelers over the weekend.

Israel moved to ban the entry of foreigners and to mandate quarantine for all Israelis arriving from abroad.

And Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that Japan is considering increasing border controls. Kishida told reporters that he planned to announce new measures in addition to the current 10-day quarantine requirement for travelers from South Africa and eight other nearby countries. Japan still has its border closed to foreign tourists from any country.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter on Sunday that all incoming air travel to the North African country will be suspended to preserve Morocco’s achievements in fighting the pandemic and protecting the health of its citizens. Morocco has been at the forefront of vaccinations in Africa and kept its borders closed for months in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The US plans to ban travel from South Africa and seven other South African countries starting Monday. It will give us a period of time to increase our preparedness, said the leading US expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for banning ABCs this week.

Many countries are introducing such bans, though they go against the advice of the WHO, which has warned against any overreaction before the variant is fully studied.

Fauci says it will take about two more weeks to have more final information on omicron transmissibility, severity and other characteristics, according to a statement from the White House.

The South African government responded angrily to travel bans, which it said were similar to South Africa’s punishment for its advanced genomic ranking and ability to detect new variants more quickly.

The WHO issued a statement saying it stands with African nations and noting that travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19, but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. He said that if restrictions are imposed, they should be scientifically based and not intrusive.

In Europe, much of which has already been struggling recently with a sharp rise in cases, officials were on guard.

The UK on Saturday tightened rules on wearing masks and testing international arrivals after finding two omicron cases, but British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government was not close to restoring work from home or tougher measures of social distancing.

We know that now those types of measures have a very heavy price, both economically and socially, in terms of non-COVID health outcomes, such as the impact on mental health, he told Sky News.

Spain announced it would not accept unvaccinated British visitors starting December 1. Italy was going through the airline passenger lists that arrived in the last two weeks. France is continuing to delay vaccinations and booster vaccines.

David Hui, a respiratory medicine expert and government adviser on the pandemic in Hong Kong, agreed with that strategy.

He said the two people who tested positive for the omicron variant had received the Pfizer vaccine and had very mild symptoms, such as sore throats.

Vaccines should work, but there will be a reduction in effectiveness, he said.

Moulson reported from Berlin, Collins from Colombia, South Carolina. Zen Soo in Hong Kong, Adam Schreck in Bangkok and Associated Press writers worldwide contributed to this report.

