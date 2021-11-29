Salem Rotary Club celebrates a century of service to others | News, Sports, Work

SALEM – The Salem Rotary Club celebrated its centenary on Saturday, November 20, at the Salem Golf Club.

The Salem Rotarians were joined by the current and past governors of the Rotary District 6650. There are 82 members of the Salem Rotary Club and the District consists of 46 Rotary Clubs with more than 1600 Rotarians from all over the area.

After an inspiring welcome from Club President Ryan Boyce, a call from Rev. Fr. Ross Jackson and a toast by District Governor George Hayes, the group enjoyed dinner and company.

Former President Dr. Peter Apicella, chairman of the Centennial Committee, reviewed the 100-year history of the Club which was formed in 1921, at a challenging time for the city of Salem, shortly after the end of World War I, the Spanish flu. pandemic, polio outbreak and inhibition.

The Salem Rotary Club was formally welcomed into the International Association of Rotary Clubs at a dinner hosted by the Youngstown Rotary Club on April 27, 1921. With a focus on “Self-service”, Rotary Moto, the club started a century by making a difference in the Salem Community and around the world.

Apicella noted that the Salem Rotary Club began its charitable focus by helping children with polio and was a statutory member of the organization that became Easter Seals; set up camp for scouts northwest of town; helped found the Rotary Clubs of Colombia (1923) and Sebring (1925); started the well-known Rotary exchange program in Salem; is internationally recognized for its generosity through donations to support projects in Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Vietnam, India, the Philippines and precisely in this area with the Military Family Veterans Center in Louisville and the GiGi Games House for Children with Down Syndrome in Canton. . The group has also been an important supporter of Rotary PolioPlus initiative to eradicate polio.

Community support throughout the century included Salem Hospital, Salem Community Foundation, Salem Memorial Building and Salem Public Library; The US Flag Rotary Project that places flags on the lawns of community members; Annual pancake day; and support for United Way, Mobile Meals, Banks in Salem, Community Pantry and Brightside Projects.

Support for the youth included the Salem High School Interaction Club and the Rotaract Career Club and Columbiana County Technical Center; Career Day at Salem Rotary-Kent State University High School; Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA); and support for many youth activities in the community including scouting and youth sports.

Appicella updated the group on the progress of the group’s centennial project, “Rotary Salem Family Sports Center”, which is being built in Memorial Park behind the Salem Community Center. This family-friendly park will feature a practical soccer field, grass and sand volleyball courts, two kick cages, two practical golf cages, a cross-adapted area, a children’s playground and a central gazebo. The group has raised over $ 150,000 and welcomes donations to complete the children’s play corner section.

Apicella summarized the group’s Centennial International Project to provide textbooks to fifth- and sixth-grade students at 13 elementary schools in Honduras. Children in this impoverished area have not had a school since the COVID outbreak and do not have home-based computers like us in the United States. Students are expected to return to classes in February 2020 and will benefit from the new textbooks for the coming years.

Brittany Zamarelli Maniscalco held a trivia contest for the group noting that Salem was the first club in the District to introduce women to Elayne Rousseau Kothera’s first female member and that the Rotary Anniversary’s Day has been held for the past 61 years.

Former district governor Geoff Goll gave the club a special gift, a handmade revolving bell from the Marinelli Brothers in Italy, who have been making bells since 1339. The bell will be used to ring meetings Club on Tuesday at noon as a reminder. of the group’s past as they look to the next century of service.

Current District Governor Steve Wilder presented the Club with banners to honor the centenary and thanked the club for its international and local generosity.

A lottery was held for the winners of the Golden Ticket Lottery to raise funds for the children’s park by former president Gina Apicella Dermotta. A total of $ 10,000 was awarded as prizes and $ 12,000 was raised for the children’s park.

Banda, “Finding Sparky” closed the event that left many great memories for all in attendance as the Salem Rotary Club celebrated the 100th anniversary of making a difference in the community and the world. Community members interested in joining Rotary should contact a member or visit the Community Center on Tuesday at noon.

