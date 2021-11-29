Nuclear talks resume as the West asks whether Iran is serious or stalled





The Iranian flag is flown in front of the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, May 23, 2021. REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger // File Photo Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

VIENNA, Nov 29 (Reuters) – World powers and Iran will gather in Vienna on Monday to try to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal, but with Tehran sticking to its tough stance and increasingly Western powers frustrated, hopes for progress seem slim. Diplomats say the time is running out to revive the pact, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, angering Iran and intimidating the other powers involved – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June. The new round begins after a hiatus caused by the election of a new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Tehran’s new negotiating team has made demands that US and European diplomats consider unrealistic, Western diplomats say. They include the insistence on lifting all US and European Union sanctions imposed since 2017, including those unrelated to Iran’s nuclear program.[nL8N2SI09H[nL8N2SI09H[nL8N2SI09H[nL8N2SI09H In parallel, Tehran’s conflicts with the UN nuclear watchdog, which monitors its nuclear program, have intensified. Iran has moved forward with its uranium enrichment program, and the IAEA says its inspectors have been treated roughly and denied access to reinstall surveillance cameras in a country it considers essential to reviving the deal. “If Iran thinks it can use this time to build more leverage and then come back and say they want something better, it just won’t work. We and our partners will not do it,” the envoy said. of US Robert Malley for BBC Sounds. on Saturday. He warned that Washington would be ready to increase pressure on Tehran if talks fail. Read more Iranian officials have insisted on Monday that their focus is simply on lifting sanctions, not nuclear issues. Emphasizing this, his 40-member delegation consists mainly of economic officials. “To ensure that any future deal is iron-clad, the West must pay a price for failing to maintain its share of the bargain. As in any business, a deal is a deal and breaking it has consequences,” the negotiator said. Iran’s main nuclear power plant. Ali Bagheri Kani said in the challenging column in the Financial Times on Sunday. “The principle of ‘mutual consent’ cannot form a proper basis for negotiations as it was the US government that unilaterally withdrew from the agreement.” Diplomats have said Washington has suggested negotiating an interim agreement open with Tehran as long as no permanent agreement is reached. Failure to reach an agreement could also provoke a backlash from Israel, which has said military options will be on the table. “The talks cannot last forever. There is a clear need to speed up the process,” Moscow envoy Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Written by John Irish; Edited by Catherine Evans Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/nuclear-talks-resume-west-asks-whether-iran-is-serious-or-stalling-2021-11-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos