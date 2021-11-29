Analysis: Biden moves to reassure tired Americans as fear grows over new Covid variant





Not much is known about the transmission of the new variant and how effective the vaccines will be in defending Americans against it, but the administration is trying to take a more proactive stance than it did this summer when it appeared they were caught flat-footed by The highly contagious Delta variant, which now makes up the vast majority of cases in the United States – and mitigated Biden’s efforts to speed the country back to normal in the first year of his term.

In his rush to turn the page from the pandemic, Biden envisioned a “summer of freedom” at a time when the Delta variant was spreading across the United States and went so far as to declare that America was “closer than ever to it.” declared independence from a deadly virus “at an event on July 4th. With these mistakes in mind, Biden spent Sunday evening gathering with counselors and plans to speak on Monday about the situation. He moved swiftly to announce new travel restrictions on Friday after the World Health Organization labeled Omicron a “worry variant,” a signal that the White House was taking seriously the new variant initially identified by scientists in South Africa. .

However, travel bans alone can offer little consolation to Americans given the widespread debate among public health officials about their effectiveness. Anxiety over this new Covid threat is particularly high after a week of heavy travel and a Thanksgiving celebration that had provided a passing feeling that the nation was returning to normal. On the eve of Thanksgiving, Americans set a new pandemic-era air travel record with the Transportation Safety Administration reporting that it checked 2.3 million passengers at airports that day alone.

Canadian health officials confirmed the first two domestic cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Ottawa on Sunday. Germany and the United Kingdom have also confirmed cases within their borders, and on Sunday officials in the UK announced that face masks will be mandatory in shops and on public transport, while all passengers returning to the UK will are required to undergo PCR test for Covid-19. .

Scientists are particularly concerned about the fact that Omicron has more than 30 mutations in a part of the virus called spike protein, a structure that the coronavirus uses to enter the cells it attacks – raising fears that it may evade the protection offered by vaccines currently available in the United States. Uncertainty over the new variant has served as another hurdle for Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress, given that their political success in next year’s election will depend in part on the story that they have successfully pulled the nation out of pandemic. Biden poll numbers have plummeted amid concerns about the economy, rising inflation and the supply chain crisis – but the erosion of American confidence in his treatment of Covid-19 has been particularly palpable given that it was once the area where voters gave him the highest marks. As he seeks to restore confidence in Covid’s treatment by his administration, Biden’s biggest challenge may be the stubborn resistance among some 60 million American adults who remain unvaccinated and the political polarization over the means at his disposal, including masks. and vaccine mandates. Public health officials voiced a new urgency Sunday that unvaccinated Americans should get their vaccines – and that those eligible for booster vaccines should get them. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, has warned that Omicron may already be present in the United States. In NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday, Fauci called the threat of the new variant “a clear call” for the country to “put aside all these differences we have and say if you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated; you are fully vaccinated, get vaccinated and vaccinate children. “ Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, acknowledged that many Americans feel a sense of exhaustion with pandemic mitigation strategies such as disguise and social distancing, but he said it was time to redouble those efforts and protect themselves from complacency. the new threat. “We have to use every kind of tool in our toolbox to keep (Omicron) from getting into a situation that makes it worse,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday. added that officials are working with vaccine manufacturers. try to evaluate their effectiveness towards the new type. “There is no reason to panic. But this is a great reason to strengthen.” Many unanswered questions remain Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton said Sunday that Americans need to prepare for weeks of uncertainty as scientists and vaccine manufacturers investigate the transmission of the new variant, the level of disease it causes and whether antibodies produced in response to current vaccines. will be effective in preventing it. Moderna is exploring the possibility of an Omicron-specific vaccine booster if this becomes necessary, Burton said. “This is a virus now with at least 50 mutations, many of which include previous disturbing variants, Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. At least 30 mutations in the yeast protein alone that we know lead to evasion and immune escape. and also increased repetition, “Burton told CNN’s Newsroom. “This is a new grief that has been thrown into the fight against Covid.” Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, Dr. Ashish Jha, has warned that data on the transmission of the new variant has seemed “worrying” so far, in part because it has been rapidly gaining ground in South Africa. He warned in a guest essay in The New York Times this weekend that there is no time to lose because if “it turns out to be just as contagious and immune-evasive as many experts worry it could be, waiting until all the facts “will be determined. it will leave us hopeless far behind.” In an interview with CNN’s “Inside Politics” on Sunday, he explained that “we see all these mutations in yeast protein in the areas that our vaccines and our immune system target – and that makes many of us worried about evasion “We do not think our vaccines will be useless, but at the same time, we do not know how many strokes the vaccines will have,” he said. Jha argued that the effect of banning travel against foreign nationals from eight African countries would be “modest at best” and urged the Biden administration to increase genomic surveillance, work with vaccine manufacturers to create vaccines specific to Omicron and push for one more. vigorous efforts to vaccinate more people in Africa. Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst who is the former Baltimore health commissioner, said she believed travel restrictions for the eight countries were necessary, but added that the Biden administration should go further by quarantining and retesting all international travelers. While the U.S. allows permanent residents and U.S. citizens to return from African nations affected by the restrictions, she added, they should also be asked to re-test and quarantine to prevent the variant from spreading. “Otherwise, there are many gaps and we are not really achieving our goal, which is to restrain Omicron and try to prevent him from reaching this country, acknowledging that he may already be in the US,” she said. Some of the harshest criticism of travel bans imposed by the US and other countries came on Sunday from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. “These restrictions are completely unjustified and unfairly discriminate against our country and our sister countries of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said in a speech Sunday. “The travel ban is not informed by science and will not be effective in preventing the spread of this variant. The only thing that the travel ban will do is to further damage the economies of the affected countries and damage their capacity. to respond and also recover from the pandemic. “ Biden on Monday will have to respond to these criticisms and if there are more effective steps he can take against the new variant when faced with a nation seeking answers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/29/politics/joe-biden-omicron-variant-covid-19/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos