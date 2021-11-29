The coronavirus pandemic could cost global tourism $ 2 trillion, reports UN | News | DW





The coronavirus pandemic could cost global tourism $ 2 trillion ($ 1.77 trillion) in lost revenue, according to a report by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) published on Monday. The same amount was lost in 2020. Although the UNWTO recorded a 58% increase in tourist arrivals in July-September this year compared to the same period in 2020, it remained 64% below 2019 levels. In August and September, arrivals were 63% higher. lower than 2019, which is the highest monthly score since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of countries have maintained strict restrictions on international travel. Where has tourism recovered? While Europe and America showed relative growth during the third quarter of 2021, arrivals in Asia and the Pacific fell by up to 95% compared to 2019. A number of countries in Asia-Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and China has pursued a “zero-COVID” policy and imposed strict restrictions on international travel. Among the biggest destinations, Croatia, Mexico and Turkey showed the strongest recovery in July-September. The Caribbean had the highest scores from any UNWTO-designated subregion, with up to 55% compared to 2020. Tourists ‘confused’ According to the UNTWO report, “uneven vaccination rates worldwide and new strains of COVID-19 could affect the already slow and fragile recovery.” Fears over the new omicron variant have prompted new travel restrictions in some countries. He added that rising oil prices and the disruption of global supply chains could also have an effect on travel demand. Pololikashvili urged countries to harmonize their restrictions. UNWTO chief Zurab Pololikashvili urged countries to harmonize their restrictions as tourists are “confused and do not know how to travel”. “It is a very unpredictable situation.” Although this is not the first time the outbreak has had an impact on international tourism, the coronavirus pandemic has been unique in its global spread. “It is a historic crisis in the tourism industry, but again tourism has the power to recover quite quickly,” Pololikashvili said. sdi / aw (AFP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-pandemic-could-cost-global-tourism-2-trillion-un-reports/a-59963874 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos