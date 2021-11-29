In light of Omicron, BMC announces new restrictions for international passengers | Mumbai News





A day after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new strain of the new coronavirus, B.1.1.529, as a variant of the Omicron concern, the Mumbai civic body has introduced new restrictions on international passengers arriving in the city and appearing extreme vigilance regarding. According to the latest guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), international passengers traveling or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, the three countries where Omicron was discovered will undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests at the airport. of Mumbai. . If a traveler tests positive for Covid-19, he or she will be sent to institutional quarantine and samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Until recently, a positively tested passenger was quarantined at home. All passengers arriving at Mumbai airport will need to check their passport at the immigration counter for the travel history of the last two weeks. The citizen body further said that detailed instructions regarding the testing and quarantine rules will be issued according to the instructions received from the central and state government regarding the new variant. They will be isolated at home and if positive for Covid is detected, the sample will be sent to the genome sequence to check for the new variant, an official said. RT-PCR tests are now mandatory for passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from or transiting through South Africa and Botswana along with the United Kingdom (UK), Europe, the Middle East, Brazil, Bangladesh, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. On Saturday, Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal chaired a meeting with the administration of Chhatrapati International Airport Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai Police, the Covid-19 working group, the additional municipal commissioner, health and ward officials for Omicron and the precautions to be taken. There are no direct flights to Mumbai from the South African countries where the new strain of the virus has been detected, which is a matter of consolation. But we can not be reckless about the situation. Upcoming international travelers must provide a self-declaration letter showing their travel information for the last two weeks. Their passports should be checked by airport authorities, Chahal said at the meeting. Chahal further instructed officials to review and re-inspect all Jumbo Covid centers set up by BMC to make sure they are functioning properly. He urged officials to review ward rooms in wards, medical and other necessary manpower, medicine stock, production and storage of medical oxygen, electrical and firefighting system, and to ensure the availability of ambulances. He instructed the police administration to take strict measures against those found without masks in public places. Emphasis should be placed on giving access to public places only to citizens who have received both doses of the vaccine, Chahal said. The commissioner also said that strict measures should be taken against employees working in various institutions such as shops, shopping malls and cinemas if they are not vaccinated. Twenty-four ward officers have been instructed to ensure that public toilets are disinfected at least five times a day. All private hospitals have also been instructed to resume preparations for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The WHO described the species, which was first reported by scientists in South Africa, as highly contagious, prompting some countries, including India, to impose travel restrictions from the affected regions. Omicron may be potentially more dangerous than the Delta Variant and has so far been reported in South Africa, Hong Kong, Botswana, Israel and Belgium.

