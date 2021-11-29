Japan will ban all foreign visitors over the Omicron variant | News of the coronavirus pandemic





The prime minister says the new rule, which goes beyond initial restrictions on arrivals from South Africa, will take effect on Tuesday.

Japan says it will ban the entry of all foreign visitors from around the world, just weeks after a relaxation of strict entry rules, following the appearance of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. We will ban the (new) entry of foreigners from all over the world starting November 30, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters, saying the measures will take effect on Tuesday. Over the weekend, Japan tightened entry restrictions for people arriving from South Africa and eight other countries in the region, demanding that they be subject to a 10-day quarantine at government-designated facilities. Monday’s announcement means Japan will reintroduce border controls it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers. The country has recorded just over 18,300 deaths from the coronavirus during the pandemic, but has avoided severe blockages. About 76.5 percent of the population is now completely inoculated, despite a slow onset. Many other countries have moved to tighten their borders following the discovery of the new omicron variant, which was identified last week by researchers in South Africa. Little is known about the species, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more able to avoid vaccine protection, but that has not stopped countries from Israel to Morocco, the UK and Singapore from rush to act. . Noting that the variant has already been discovered in many countries and that border closures often have limited effect, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for borders to remain open. In a statement, the WHO said it stands with African nations and noted that travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19, but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. He said that if restrictions are imposed, they should be scientifically based and not intrusive. The South African government has responded angrily to travel bans, which it said were similar to South Africa’s punishment for advanced genomic ranking and the ability to detect new variants more quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/29/japan-to-bar-all-foreign-visitors-over-omicron-variant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos