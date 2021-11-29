The Disney + channel launches in Hong Kong, without the Simpsons Tiananmen Square episode | Hong Kong





An episode of The Simpsons in which the American cartoon family visits Tiananmen Square is missing on the Disney Channel in Hong Kong, at a time when authorities are suppressing dissent. The missing episode adds to concerns that continental-style censorship is becoming the norm in the international business hub, trapping global broadcasting giants and other major tech companies. The Disney + version in Hong Kong began airing this month, and customers noticed that a Simpsons episode with China was missing. Episode 12 of season 16, which first aired in 2005, features the family going to China to attempt to adopt a child. They also visit Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, the site of a deadly 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. In the cartoon there is a sign in the square that reads On this page, in 1989, nothing happened, a satirical shake-up of China’s campaign to erase the memories of what happened. It is not clear if Disney + removed the episode or was ordered by authorities. The entertainment giant has not responded to requests for comment, nor has the Hong Kong government. When the Disney + Channel in Hong Kong aired on Monday, episodes 11 and 13 of season 16 were available, but not 12. Until recently, Hong Kong boasted considerable artistic and political freedom compared to the mainland. But authorities are currently transforming the city following the large and often violent protests of democracy two years ago. Among the many measures are new censorship laws introduced this summer that ban any broadcast that could violate a broad national security law China imposed on the city last year. Censors have since ordered directors to make cuts and refused permission for some films to be shown to the public. Last week, Hong Kong-appointed leader Beijing Carrie Lam vowed to proactively close the city’s internet gaps and introduce fake news regulations. Her comments have added to concerns that China’s Great Firewall, a widespread regime of internet and news censorship, could extend to Hong Kong. Content satirizing China is still available on other broadcast platforms in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong-based Netflixs channel is currently still airing Band in China, an episode of the South Park cartoon series. In that episode, one of the characters ends up in a Chinese work camp and most of the show rejects the willingness of American brands to abide by the rules of Chinese censorship to make money.

