International
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Daniel Suidani says Australian intervention ‘not helpful’
The most populous province of the Solomon Islands, the source of anti-government protesters who gathered in the capital Honiara last week, is unhappy that Australia sent police and soldiers at the request of the Pacific country’s prime minister.
Main points:
- Malaita provincial prime minister Daniel Suidani says Australia is helping to support “corrupt leadership”
- Protesters from Sudan province have caused millions of dollars in damage in the capital Honiara
- Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare faces a no-confidence motion in parliament
Dozens of buildings were set on fire and shops looted in the capital’s Chinese quarter, as protests against Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare turned into riots in which three people lost their lives.
Many of the protesters were from Malaita province, which has a history of disputes with the Guadalcanal province where the national government is based, and which opposed the move by the Sogavare government in 2019 to formally recognize China instead of Taiwan.
Malaita’s Prime Minister Daniel Suidani has banned Chinese companies from the province and accepted development aid from the United States.
The arrival of 100 Australian police and soldiers on Friday, and a contingent of 50 people from Papua New Guinea, to support the overcrowded local police have largely restored calm, but tensions remain high.
“Australia can help, but not like this, through an intervention force, it is not helpful,” Malaita provincial prime minister Daniel Suidani told ABC.
“This intervention is not good because it is keeping a corrupt prime minister in power,” Mr Suidani said.
“Australia is holding a corrupt leadership Australia should not keep this guy in power,” he added.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Australia is not “interfering in their democracy” and wanted to ensure a stable environment so that the people of the Solomon Islands could resolve the situation peacefully.
But Suidani said the involvement of foreign troops would make Sogavare “avoid dealing with the whole issue.[s] that need to be addressed ”.
“Now it means there will be no dialogue, [Mr Sogavare] will simply avoid addressing all the issues that need to be addressed.
“This is an internal matter that needs to be addressed better [than] bring to Australia, PNG and Fiji. “
Fiji said Monday it would send 50 troops on Tuesday.
“Another 120 troops here in Fiji will stand by to deploy if necessary to help maintain security,” said Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.
Sogavare faces vote of no confidence
The Solomon Islands national parliament resumed today after four members of the government resigned over the weekend, including a minister.
A no-confidence motion against Mr Sogavare has been tabled in parliament by opposition leader Matthew Wale, but cannot be debated for seven days.
The other 10 MPs of the government will have to resign for the motion to succeed.
A spokesman for Sogavare’s office told Reuters in an email on Monday that he “will not resign under pressure from political opponents who use violence to oust him”.
“The opposition leader has every right to make a no-confidence motion as he does not have the numbers to succeed,” they added.
Sogavare last week blamed the intervention of unidentified foreign powers for the protests and in a speech Sunday said the riots, which also targeted his residence, caused more than $ 34 million in damage and cost more than 1,000 jobs.
“Arrests are already being made as investigations continue with further arrests. We will not stop until we bring all the people who organized the illegality to face the law,” he said.
A night curfew was imposed on Friday.
The violence erupted after protesters from a group called Malaita for Democracy traveled to Honiara and asked Mr Sogavare to address them last Wednesday.
The protest “went out of control” as anger escalated and “opportunists” started riots and outnumbered police, said Celsius Talifilu, a spokesman for Mr Suidani.
More than 100 people have been arrested on suspicion of looting and burning buildings, the Royal Islands Police Force Solomon said on Saturday.
It is unclear how long the Australian involvement will last
Australian Pacific Minister Zed Seselja said it was “too early to speculate” on any long-term support Australia could give to the Solomon Islands now that calm has been restored.
The Australian Government has stated that it expects to provide security support in a few weeks.
“We anticipate at this point, that it will be a relatively short-term intervention, but we will certainly monitor the situation on the ground,” Mr Seselja told Pacific Beat.
“It is only at the request of the Solomon Islands government.
“In terms of duration and any role in the future, it is too early to speculate at this stage. What we have said is that we are entering to restore calm and restore order, we believe it will be a relatively short – term deployment. “
Loading
