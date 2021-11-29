International
What international students need to know about Omicron measures
What is the latest Australian news for international students? On Sunday, Australia had two confirmed cases of travelers from South Africa who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, health officials in New South Wales, the most populous state, said both passengers had arrived in Sydney on Saturday evening and were tested positive for COVID-19 late that night before the genome sequence confirmed the Omicron variant on Sunday.
Could this lead to renewed travel restrictions for international students hoping to return to Australia? Here is what we know so far:
Australia’s latest student news: return on 1 Decemberwould be considered in the light of new information
Today’s report in The Sydney Morning Herald said the Australian National Cabinet and the National Security Committee will both meet in the next 48 hours to discuss the new Omicron variant as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeks to reassure the country that reopening plansremainunchanged at the moment.
On Monday, Morrison urged states and territories to stick to their reopening plans as so far the new species appears to be causing milder symptoms than other COVID-19 variants. We have to live with this virus, Morrison said on the Sevens Sunrise morning show. The fact that we had a new variant is not a surprise. We have said throughout the pandemic that new variants also come and go well with them as they appear.
A third case is under investigation, while Victoria is also considering a possible case, the report said. So how do Australia’s latest Omicron news affect international students?
Morrison ruled out closing the international border to citizens, but said the plan to allow students and skilled workers to return by Dec. 1 would be considered in light of all the new information. This is not the first of the new species we have seen and the evidence so far does not suggest it is a more severe form of the virus, he was quoted as saying. But if that information comes up, then obviously we will consider it and move on very quickly.
Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly was quoted as saying that current data suggest that Omicron was probably more transmissible, but may not have been more resistant to vaccines than other strains.
What we do know, two cases that have been diagnosed so far in Australia and there may be more, but at the moment two, both young, both from South Africa, both fully vaccinated, asymptomatic, he said. We need to see if this is actually a feature of this virus. Sure, if it is, it’s very reassuring, but it’s too early to say for sure.
New restrictions for people who have been to nine South African countries
On Saturday, New South Wales and Victoria introduced 72-hour isolation requirements for all vaccinated international arrivals, regardless of their destination of departure.
The latest Australian news says that anyone who is not a citizen or permanent resident of Australia, or their immediate family, including parents of citizens, and who have been to African countries where the Omicron variant was discovered and spread within 14 days last, will not be able to enter Australia.
Countries are: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique. The federal government will also suspend all flights from nine South African countries for a period of 14 days as a precaution.
Anyone who has already arrived in Australia and has been to any of the nine countries within the last 14 days should be immediately isolated and tested for COVID-19 and follow the quarantine jurisdiction requirements that will include a 14-day quarantine from the moment of nisjes. from South Africa, said Minister for Health and Elderly Care Greg Hunt.
He added that these restrictions also apply to international students and skilled migrants arriving from safe travel zones established with New Zealand, Singapore, Japan and the Republic of Korea, who have been to any of the nine countries within 14 days. the last.
The new species has already been found in countries such as the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Botswana and Hong Kong. Canada became the last country to report the first cases discovered on Sunday in two people who had traveled to Nigeria.
Scientists in South Africa said last week they had discovered the new variant with a much larger number of mutations than in cases of previous strains such as Beta or Delta, of which the latter damaged the global recovery and sent millions worldwide. back in isolation.
Additional reporting by VET.
Sources
2/ https://www.studyinternational.com/news/australias-latest-news-omicron/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]