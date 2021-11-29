What international students need to know about Omicron measures

What is the latest Australian news for international students? On Sunday, Australia had two confirmed cases of travelers from South Africa who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, health officials in New South Wales, the most populous state, said both passengers had arrived in Sydney on Saturday evening and were tested positive for COVID-19 late that night before the genome sequence confirmed the Omicron variant on Sunday.

Could this lead to renewed travel restrictions for international students hoping to return to Australia? Here is what we know so far:

Australia’s latest student news: return on 1 December would be considered in the light of new information

Today’s report in The Sydney Morning Herald said the Australian National Cabinet and the National Security Committee will both meet in the next 48 hours to discuss the new Omicron variant as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeks to reassure the country that reopening plansremainunchanged at the moment.

On Monday, Morrison urged states and territories to stick to their reopening plans as so far the new species appears to be causing milder symptoms than other COVID-19 variants. We have to live with this virus, Morrison said on the Sevens Sunrise morning show. The fact that we had a new variant is not a surprise. We have said throughout the pandemic that new variants also come and go well with them as they appear.

A third case is under investigation, while Victoria is also considering a possible case, the report said. So how do Australia’s latest Omicron news affect international students?

Morrison ruled out closing the international border to citizens, but said the plan to allow students and skilled workers to return by Dec. 1 would be considered in light of all the new information. This is not the first of the new species we have seen and the evidence so far does not suggest it is a more severe form of the virus, he was quoted as saying. But if that information comes up, then obviously we will consider it and move on very quickly.

Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly was quoted as saying that current data suggest that Omicron was probably more transmissible, but may not have been more resistant to vaccines than other strains.

What we do know, two cases that have been diagnosed so far in Australia and there may be more, but at the moment two, both young, both from South Africa, both fully vaccinated, asymptomatic, he said. We need to see if this is actually a feature of this virus. Sure, if it is, it’s very reassuring, but it’s too early to say for sure.

New restrictions for people who have been to nine South African countries

On Saturday, New South Wales and Victoria introduced 72-hour isolation requirements for all vaccinated international arrivals, regardless of their destination of departure.

The latest Australian news says that anyone who is not a citizen or permanent resident of Australia, or their immediate family, including parents of citizens, and who have been to African countries where the Omicron variant was discovered and spread within 14 days last, will not be able to enter Australia.

Countries are: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique. The federal government will also suspend all flights from nine South African countries for a period of 14 days as a precaution.

Anyone who has already arrived in Australia and has been to any of the nine countries within the last 14 days should be immediately isolated and tested for COVID-19 and follow the quarantine jurisdiction requirements that will include a 14-day quarantine from the moment of nisjes. from South Africa, said Minister for Health and Elderly Care Greg Hunt.

He added that these restrictions also apply to international students and skilled migrants arriving from safe travel zones established with New Zealand, Singapore, Japan and the Republic of Korea, who have been to any of the nine countries within 14 days. the last.

The new species has already been found in countries such as the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Botswana and Hong Kong. Canada became the last country to report the first cases discovered on Sunday in two people who had traveled to Nigeria.

Scientists in South Africa said last week they had discovered the new variant with a much larger number of mutations than in cases of previous strains such as Beta or Delta, of which the latter damaged the global recovery and sent millions worldwide. back in isolation.

Additional reporting by VET.