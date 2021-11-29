Japan will ban all new foreign visitors as the fear of Omicron grows





Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that Japan will close its borders to new entrants of foreign nationals, including business travelers, foreign students and interns by Tuesday, as fears about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus grow. “This is a precautionary, emergency measure to avoid a worst-case scenario,” Kishida told reporters at the prime minister’s office. The entry ban does not affect foreigners re-entering Japan and Japanese citizens. But Japanese citizens and foreigners re-entering Japan traveling from 14 countries where omicron variant cases have been confirmed will be required to be quarantined at government-designated facilities, Kishida said. “This is an extraordinary measure at the moment until we know more about the omicron variant,” Kishida said. The omicron variant may be more infectious than other strains, but relatively little is known about how transmissible and capable it is of avoiding the body’s immune responses. The Prime Minister urged the public to remain calm, wear masks and maintain social distance, stressing that Japan has the highest vaccination rate among the Group of Seven countries and that it still remains relatively early as a large part of the population received the second vaccines of covid19. Kishida also said there had been a passenger from Namibia who tested positive for COVID-19. It was unclear if the person was infected with the omicron variant, but the sample was sent to a lab to make that determination, a process that was expected to take four to five days, he added. On November 8, Japan began allowing new entrants of foreign students and technical interns for the first time in almost a year, provided they remain in quarantine for 14 days, a period that would be reduced to 10 days if vaccinated . Monday’s announcement is particularly bad news for foreign students who make up the bulk of foreign nationals hoping to re-enter Japan, with many of them already starting the paperwork that will come after distance learning from their countries of origin for more than a year. Japan has been gradually tightening entry restrictions since the new variant began to spread rapidly across the globe. Over the weekend, travelers from nine hotspots in Africa Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia were initially asked to spend 10 days in government-designated quarantine facilities upon arrival. Under Monday’s new restrictions on returnees and Japanese citizens, Angola was added to the list of hotspots, which requires all 10 nations to spend 10 days in government-designated facilities, with four more in one country. that they choose. Similarly, those from Israel, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Italy will be required to quarantine for six days in a government-designated facility, as well as another eight days in a country of their choice. Those from Australia, Germany, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hong Kong, France, Ontario and Canada, Belgium and Austria will be required to be quarantined for three days in government institutions and another 11 days in a country of their choice. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO SELECT)







