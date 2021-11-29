Japan bans the entry of foreign visitors with the spread of Omicron

TOKYO (AP) As cases of a new variant of the coronavirus are confirmed worldwide, Japan announced on Monday that it will suspend the entry of all foreign visitors, joining a growing number of countries that are tightening their borders as fear spreads to another extent of the pandemic. suffering.

Japan, which has yet to detect any cases of the recently identified omicron variant, reinstated border controls it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

Despite the global concern, however, scientists warned that it is still unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other versions of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people. Some countries are continuing with previous plans to ease restrictions, with signs of reopening in Malaysia, Singapore and New Zealand.

We are taking the step as an emergency precaution to prevent a worst-case scenario in Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said of the move, which begins Tuesday. Japan has kept its border closed to foreign tourists from all countries.

Kishida urged people to continue wearing masks and follow other basic antivirus measures until further details of the new omicron variant are known.

Kishida, whose predecessor lost his job in part due to frustration with treating the virus, was not alone in choosing an aggressive approach until details emerge of what omicron can do.

Israel decided to ban entry for foreigners and Morocco said it would suspend all incoming flights for two weeks starting Monday, among the most drastic from the growing group of travel curbs imposed by nations around the world as they tried to slowed down the spread of variants. Scientists in several countries from Hong Kong to Europe in North America have confirmed its presence.

On Monday, the Scottish government announced the discovery of six new cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing the total to the UK to nine. She has urged public health authorities to undertake extended contact tracking in all cases.

Questions remain about the severity, transmissibility and response to treatments or vaccines, and scientists are working hard to provide additional information, said Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Over the weekend, health authorities found three cases of the variant, prompting the British government to tighten rules on wearing masks and testing newcomers to the country.

The others who reported new cases over the weekend were the Netherlands, which has 13 confirmed cases, while Canada has found two.

In Malaysia, however, officials continued with the partial reopening of a bridge connecting it to the island city-state of Singapore. And New Zealand announced it would continue plans to reopen domestically after months of closure, also restricting travel from African countries.

The World Health Organization, noting that the variant has already been discovered in many countries and that border closures often have a limited effect, called for borders to remain open.

The variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it is still unclear, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or better able to avoid vaccine protection.

Health officials in the Northern Territory of Australia announced that the state confirmed the first case of omicron on Monday, a South African man who flew to Darwin last Thursday. Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said the prime minister is meeting the National Security Committee to consider actions that could be taken against Omicron.

In New South Wales, Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said Monday that there could be a third omicron case in his state. Health authorities there announced on Sunday that two passengers returning from South Africa had tested positive. They were asymptomatic and fully vaccinated. Newcomers from nine African countries are now required to be quarantined at a hotel upon arrival.

New Zealand has restricted travel from nine South African countries in response to the omicron threat, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she did not envisage any further restrictions.

And Omicron has not changed New Zealand’s plans to ease restrictions in Auckland and move the nation to a new, more open phase of its pandemic response, Ardern said Monday. Bars, restaurants and gyms in Auckland could reopen by late Thursday, ending a coronavirus blockade that began in August.

We have spent the last two years of COVID in better shape than almost anywhere in the world, Ardern said, noting low mortality rates, a growing economy and high vaccination rates.

Malaysians working in Singapore held joyful reunions with loved ones after returning to their homeland after the partial reopening of a land border that was closed for nearly two years due to the pandemic.

The buses transported fully vaccinated passengers across the Causeway Bridge that connects the island of Singapore with the Malaysian Peninsula. Strict measures included COVID-19 tests before departure and on arrival.

The Malaysian Health Minister wrote on Twitter that a COVID-19 case was discovered during an examination, but gave no details. The paved road was one of the busiest land borders in the world before the pandemic struck. Air travel was also reopened with fewer restrictions, allowing anyone who is fully vaccinated to travel without quarantine between the two countries.

Taiwan, which already has strict border entry controls, said it has no plans to further tighten its COVID-19 border policies to protect itself against the omicron variant.

Taiwan requires a two-week quarantine upon arrival. It has also restricted the issuance of visas and currently does not allow the entry of foreigners, except those with residence permits and those with special circumstances.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said officials are booking rooms at government facilities for travelers from countries with reported omicron cases. The Central Epidemic Command Center ranked six countries as high risk: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.

Taiwan is preparing for an increase in visitors ahead of the new lunar year and has allowed those returning to complete the two-week quarantine in part at home. However, anyone who arrives must adhere to the full 14-day quarantine schedule and face fines if they break the quarantine.

North Korea, which claims no virus and which has taken among the toughest anti-virus measures in the world, says it is making comprehensive efforts to prevent omicron from entering the country. Many questioned his claim to be free of coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, North Korea has closed its international borders and expelled diplomats.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States, meanwhile, said no data yet suggests the new variant causes more serious illness than previous COVID-19 variants.

I think it is more contagious when you look at how quickly it spread to many districts in South Africa. Therefore, it has special signs that it is particularly likely to spread from one person to another. “What we do not know is whether it can compete with the delta,” Collins told CNN State of the Union.

Collins echoed some experts saying the news should make everyone redouble their efforts to use the tools the world already has, including vaccinations, booster vaccines and measures such as wearing masks.

The United States is banning travel from South Africa and seven other South African countries starting Monday. It will give us a period of time to increase our preparedness, said the leading US expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for banning ABCs this week.

Fauci says it will take about two more weeks to have more final information on omicron transmissibility, severity and other characteristics, according to a statement from the White House.

The South African government responded angrily to travel bans, which it said were similar to South Africa’s punishment for its advanced genomic ranking and ability to detect new variants more quickly.

David Hui, a respiratory medicine expert and government adviser on the Hong Kong pandemic, said the two people who tested positive for the omicron variant had received the Pfizer vaccine and had very mild symptoms, such as a sore throat.

Vaccines should work, but there will be a reduction in effectiveness, he said.

___

Associated Press reporters from around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow the coronavirus pandemic AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic