International
Federal government bans international arrivals for students and visa holders as it awaits Omicron information
The federal government on Wednesday postponed the planned easing of border restrictions for international students and other qualified visa holders until December 15th.
Main points:
- The federal government says the pause is to leave time to get information on the new Omicron variant
- Australia has confirmed five cases of the variant
- Borders remain open to Australian citizens
The government says the temporary pause will allow it to gather further information about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The Cabinet National Security Committee made the decision today following medical advice from Chief of Medicine Paul Kelly.
The government says the temporary pause will allow it to gather more intelligence about the Omicron variant and whether it poses a greater threat than Delta.
The border is still open to Australians
Australia would reopen to international students, skilled migrants as well as aid workers, holiday workers and temporary family visa holders from 1 December.
However, the National Security Committee on Monday evening decided to stop that step.
“The temporary pause will ensure that Australia can gather the information we need to better understand the Omicron variant, including vaccine efficacy, disease range, including whether it can generate milder symptoms and level of transmission.” “a statement. tha.
Australia’s international border is closed to travelers with the exception of fully vaccinated Australian nationals, permanent residents and their immediate families, as well as fully vaccinated travelers from New Zealand and Singapore and limited exemptions.
The government has also postponed the reopening of travel with Japan and the Republic of Korea until December 15.
“Australians can be assured that we are in a strong position to address COVID and its emerging challenges,” the prime minister said in a statement.
“Australia has a proven record of coping with COVID, we have one of the lowest mortality rates, the highest vaccination rate and the strongest economies in the world.
The national cabinet will convene tomorrow afternoon to consider its response to the new strain, which has been labeled a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization.
Variant of concern
Omicron was first reported to the WHO from South Africa earlier this month and scientists are trying to figure out if the new species poses a greater threat than the Delta.
“Omicron has an unprecedented number of mutations, some of which are worrying about their potential impact on the pandemic trajectory,” the WHO said.
To date, no Omicron-related deaths have been reported, although further research was needed to assess Omicron’s potential to escape protection against immunity induced by previous vaccines and infections, he said.
ATAGI reviews reinforcement shocks
Earlier Monday, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt called for calm, insisting Australia was “well placed” to deal with a new variant, as Australia’s immunization expert panel, ATAGI, confirmed. that it would review the timeframes for COVID-19 booster vaccines.
“We will allow them (ATAGI) to act independently and continue to follow their advice,” Hunt said.
“But we are prepared with supplies. We are already one of the earliest nations in the world, after Israel, to have a nationwide strengthening program.
“If they recommend changes, we will follow those changes.”
Restrictions for the nations of South Africa
On Saturday, the Commonwealth banned non-citizens from nine countries in the southern part of the African continent from entering Australia.
Following the advice of Professor Kelly, the government has removed the Seychelles from the list of places of concern.
Non-citizens traveling from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi and Mozambique are not allowed to enter Australia.
New South Wales and Victoria are demanding that all Australians returning from abroad be isolated for 72 hours, while other states have mandated 14 days of managed quarantine for international arrivals in response to the new variant.
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-29/international-students-visas-omicron-delay-covid/100660200
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]