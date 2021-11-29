Federal government bans international arrivals for students and visa holders as it awaits Omicron information

The federal government on Wednesday postponed the planned easing of border restrictions for international students and other qualified visa holders until December 15th.

The government says the temporary pause will allow it to gather further information about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Cabinet National Security Committee made the decision today following medical advice from Chief of Medicine Paul Kelly.

The government says the temporary pause will allow it to gather more intelligence about the Omicron variant and whether it poses a greater threat than Delta.

The border is still open to Australians

Australia would reopen to international students, skilled migrants as well as aid workers, holiday workers and temporary family visa holders from 1 December.

However, the National Security Committee on Monday evening decided to stop that step.

“The temporary pause will ensure that Australia can gather the information we need to better understand the Omicron variant, including vaccine efficacy, disease range, including whether it can generate milder symptoms and level of transmission.” “a statement. tha.

Australia’s international border is closed to travelers with the exception of fully vaccinated Australian nationals, permanent residents and their immediate families, as well as fully vaccinated travelers from New Zealand and Singapore and limited exemptions.

The government has also postponed the reopening of travel with Japan and the Republic of Korea until December 15.

“Australians can be assured that we are in a strong position to address COVID and its emerging challenges,” the prime minister said in a statement.

“Australia has a proven record of coping with COVID, we have one of the lowest mortality rates, the highest vaccination rate and the strongest economies in the world.

“We will continue to take reasonable and responsible evidence-based action, led by medical experts. This will ensure that we can open up safely and stay safe open as we learn to live with the virus. “

The national cabinet will convene tomorrow afternoon to consider its response to the new strain, which has been labeled a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization.

Variant of concern

Omicron was first reported to the WHO from South Africa earlier this month and scientists are trying to figure out if the new species poses a greater threat than the Delta.

“Omicron has an unprecedented number of mutations, some of which are worrying about their potential impact on the pandemic trajectory,” the WHO said.

“The overall global risk associated with the new variant … is assessed as very high.”

To date, no Omicron-related deaths have been reported, although further research was needed to assess Omicron’s potential to escape protection against immunity induced by previous vaccines and infections, he said.

ATAGI reviews reinforcement shocks

Earlier Monday, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt called for calm, insisting Australia was “well placed” to deal with a new variant, as Australia’s immunization expert panel, ATAGI, confirmed. that it would review the timeframes for COVID-19 booster vaccines.

“We will allow them (ATAGI) to act independently and continue to follow their advice,” Hunt said.

“But we are prepared with supplies. We are already one of the earliest nations in the world, after Israel, to have a nationwide strengthening program.

“If they recommend changes, we will follow those changes.”

Restrictions for the nations of South Africa

On Saturday, the Commonwealth banned non-citizens from nine countries in the southern part of the African continent from entering Australia.

Following the advice of Professor Kelly, the government has removed the Seychelles from the list of places of concern.

Non-citizens traveling from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi and Mozambique are not allowed to enter Australia.

New South Wales and Victoria are demanding that all Australians returning from abroad be isolated for 72 hours, while other states have mandated 14 days of managed quarantine for international arrivals in response to the new variant.

