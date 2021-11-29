Australia’s reopening plans thwart as Omicron cases grow





SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Australia said it would review some of its plans to reopen its borders this week after reporting the first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but called for calm until the severity of the strain is determined. Four people who arrived in Sydney from South Africa on Sunday tested positive for the newly identified variant after officials ordered a 14-day quarantine for citizens returning from nine African countries. Another person who arrived in the Northern Territory from South Africa came out positive. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday Australia will review plans to reopen borders for skilled migrants and students from 1 December. But he said it was too early to reinstate the mandatory two-week hotel quarantine for all foreign travelers and asked for patience as the data were not however determined the severity, transmissibility and resistance to Omicron strains vaccines. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “We just take this one step at a time, we get the best information, we make smooth and reasonable decisions,” Morrison told Nine News. Omicron, dubbed a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization, is potentially more contagious than previous variants. But health authorities do not yet know whether it will cause more or less severe COVID-19 compared to other strains. Morrison said the national security committee will meet later Monday to evaluate the reopening of the border facilitations, which should begin Dec. 1, while federal, state and territory leaders will meet Tuesday. Australian employers have called for a resumption of arrivals of qualified students and immigrants due to a lack of manpower from the information technology sector to kitchen staff in restaurants. People sit in the arrivals section of Kingsford Smith International Airport International Terminal, the morning after Australia enforced an entry ban for non-citizens and non-residents aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Sydney, Australia. March 21, 2020. REUTERS / Loren Elliott The return of international students, worth about A $ 35 billion (US $ 25 billion) a year to the Australian economy, will be a major boost for the education sector. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said he urged the country’s immunization advisory group to review the timeline for COVID-19 booster vaccines, in light of the new strain. About 87% of Australia’s population over the age of 16 is fully vaccinated, above the rates observed in the United States, Britain, and most of Western Europe. The variant emerged after Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s largest cities, began allowing vaccinated citizens to enter from outside without a quarantine from November 1, after closing their borders for more than 18 months. Both cities have tightened their travel rules with all international travelers ordered to be quarantined for 72 hours. Other states have not yet opened their borders to foreign travelers due to different vaccination rates. Australia has so far recorded about 209,000 cases of coronavirus and 1,997 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Neighboring New Zealand, which has closed its borders since early 2020, said it will continue with a planned easing of domestic movement restrictions from this week, despite Omicron. ($ 1 = A $ 1.4010) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Additional reporting by Byron Kaye; Edited by Stephen Coates and Jacqueline Wong Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

