Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award worth US $ 250,000, now open to nominations from nurses worldwide





Dubai, United Arab Emirates – (TELI BUSINESS) – Launched on International Nurses Day in May 2021 by Aster DM Healthcare, with the aim of recognizing the phenomenal contribution of nurses to the healthcare delivery system globally, the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has begun receiving applications from nurses worldwide the world. The application system is completely online via www.asterguardians.com, where a nurse can submit her application for the award or anyone can nominate a nurse she deems worthy of the award. Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as Process Advisors who would ensure proper application care based on established eligibility criteria, evaluation of entries by an independent panel of experts and presentation by finalists to an independent known. Jury to determine the final winner. Encourage nurses from around the world to apply and nominate nurses for the award, Dr Azad Moopen, Founding Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, Nurses are the unsung heroes of the health care system that was unequivocally proven during the Covid-19 pandemic. They continue to play a key role and are the backbone of the healthcare delivery system that operates under tremendous pressure with great dedication. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our quest to recognize the phenomenal work being done by the nursing community worldwide. With over 7000 nurses in the group, we consider it our duty to recognize and celebrate the contribution of nurses worldwide. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has begun receiving nominations from nurses based in the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Africa, North and South America, Central Asia, Europe and Oceania. The deadline for receipt of nominations is 30th January 2022, after which the review process will begin. After the initial consideration based on the set criteria, the shortlisted nominations will undergo a voting process. 10 finalists would then be selected for the awards ceremony, interview and interaction with the jury. The latest winner of the Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award will be announced on May 12 – International Nurses Day 2022 in a grand ceremony in Dubai. In addition to the substantial first prize of US $ 250,000, the 9 finalists will also receive cash prizes and awards. About Aster DM Healthcare Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence in primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary health care through our 27 hospitals, 117 clinics and 225 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 23,100 plus dedicated staff, including 3,029 physicians and 6,729 nurses throughout the geographic locations where we are present, delivering a simple but strong promise to our various stakeholders: I treat you well. We contact all economic segments in GCC countries through our differentiated healthcare services across Aster, Medcare and Access brands. DENIAL: Some statements in this document that are not historical facts are distant statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those foreseen in the relevant future statements. Aster DM Healthcare will not be liable in any way for any action taken based on such statements and assumes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. * Source: (AETOSWire)

