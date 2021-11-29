Talks on Iran’s nuclear deal resume in Vienna

Talks on reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal resume Monday in Vienna after a five-month hiatus and for the first time since a new president took office in Iran.

Like the previous six rounds of negotiations, which began in April, the United States is participating indirectly, similar to the 2015 agreement, which was known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Iran will hold direct talks with the remaining signatories to the 2015 agreement, Britain, China, France, Russia and Germany, with European diplomats moving forward and backward to consult with the US side.

At stake is the resumption of the deal that brought restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program lasting 10 to 15 years in exchange for easing sanctions.

The United States withdrew from the deal in 2018 during the administration of President Donald Trump, after which Iran began to withdraw from its commitments.

To date, Iran has exceeded agreed limits on the amount of uranium it reserves, has enriched uranium to higher levels, and has used more advanced centrifuges at its nuclear facilities.

The original deal came in response to fears that Iran was working to develop nuclear weapons, which Iran has denied, saying its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes such as energy exploration and generation.

