US health officials demand more vaccines as they work to answer 3 key questions about the new Omnicron variant

Experts are now in a race to determine if Omicron mutations make it more transmissible, heavier and potentially more resistant to vaccines, but it may take weeks before we have a response.

So far, no case has been confirmed on US soil, but the variant has been discovered over the border in Canada and experts say it is likely to appear soon in the US.

With many things about Omicron still unknown, officials say vaccinations and boosters remain the best protection available.

“We have to use every kind of tool in our toolbox to keep (Omicron) from getting into a situation that makes it worse,” he said.

“It also means we have to pay attention to those mitigation strategies that people are really sick of, like wearing masks while indoors with other people who might not be vaccinated and keep that issue. of social distance, “he added. “I know, America – you’re really tired of hearing those things. But the virus is not tired of us. And it ‘s changing shape itself.”

On Fox News Sunday, Collins called on those who have not yet been vaccinated: “If Omicron is another wake-up call, then let ‘s wake up. And come on America, you can do this. These vaccines are safe, they” are effective. “People have been using them for more than a year, 200 million people plus have received injections, these are something you want for yourself, your family, your community.”

Warnings of the renewed threat from the Omicron variant come as Americans are tired of nearly two-year-old precautions and are returning from Thanksgiving holiday that saw air travel close to pre-pandemic levels.

Two-week critical time limit

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver an update on the U.S. response to Covid-19 on Monday, the White House said Sunday after Biden met with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and other members of the Covid Team.

“Dr. Fauci informed the President that while it will take about two more weeks to have more final information on the transmissibility, severity and other characteristics of the variant, he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide some degree of protection against “Covid serious cases”, it is said in a reading of their meeting.

In terms of immediate recommendations, the White House said the Covid team is recommending boosters to all qualified vaccinated adults.

“This is a clear call as far as I am concerned to say let’s put aside all these differences we have and say, if you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, get better.” Fauci told NBC News on Sunday.

Fauci explained that if tests show that antibodies from a person who has been vaccinated can neutralize the Omicron variant of the virus, then “we are in pretty good condition”.

“If it looks like even in a high antibody titer there is none, then what you need to do is you need to change and modify what the vaccine will be, which you can do very easily.” said Fauci.

Moderna chief medical officer said Sunday that the company expects to know within two weeks whether the new Omicron variant affects the effectiveness of its vaccine.

If the company discovers it needs to roll out and produce a new vaccine, Burton said Moderna is working on several approaches, including one that would be specific to the new variant.

“Our platform, we can move very fast. We think that within a few weeks to two to three months we will be able to have an Omicron specific vaccine booster for testing and then for administration,” he said. “It will go at the fastest speed possible, but we have to do careful science now. We do not want to make mistakes.”

BioNTech, the German company that partnered with Pfizer to make a Covid-19 vaccine, is also investigating the impact of Omicron on their vaccine, with data expected in the coming weeks.

Johnson & Johnson said it is also testing the effectiveness of its Omicron vaccine.

Travel restrictions in the US take effect

Since the variant was first identified in South Africa, it has also been found in Botswana, Belgium, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Denmark, the UK, Portugal, Germany, Israel, Italy, the Czech Republic and Hong Kong.

The United States is now restricting travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Some other places Around the world have imposed similar measures.

While the Biden administration believes the variant is likely to appear in the US, it imposed travel restrictions to buy time as health experts work to learn more about Omicron’s potential impact.

But on Sunday, the U.S. Travel Association urged the Biden administration to reconsider the restrictions.

“Covid variants are troubling, but closed borders have not prevented their presence in the United States, while vaccinations have proven incredibly stable. That is why the travel industry in America is a vocal supporter of all receive a vaccine, “the association said in a statement. “With a vaccine and testing requirement set to enter the US, we continue to believe that assessing an individual’s risk and health status is the best way to welcome qualified global travelers to the United States.”

Meanwhile, passengers arriving at Newark International Airport with a direct flight from Johannesburg on Sunday morning describes the impact of global travel restrictions.

Kyle Bogert, from Hoboken, New Jersey, told CNN that the rest of his family was still stranded in South Africa because their connecting flight through Dubai was canceled while they were on their way to the airport.

“In the news you hear about all these variants appearing in different places and you hear about the closure of airports … it’s something in the back of your mind until you are there and stay there, or your family. It is stuck there,” he said. ai.

Bogert said passengers on his flight were advised to be tested for Covid-19 “within three to five days”, but noted that his exit from his flight was otherwise “normal”.