The Taliban and 9/11 families are fighting for billions in frozen Afghan funds

Second, the person said, the Biden administration acknowledges that Afghanistan has acute humanitarian needs and thus part of the reserves should be used to address this problem.

Third, the person said, the administration sees the claims of the victims of the terrorist attack as legitimate and believes that they should also be addressed through those funds.

And fourth, the person said, the Biden administration will not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, a step that would have a host of other legal and diplomatic consequences to resolve the issue of Afghan central bank funding. Instead, it will address this question according to its circumstances and in its own timeframe.

Some people familiar with the matter said it might not be legally necessary to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan in order to seize central bank funds to settle the legal trial. Instead, they said, a judge may find that the organization simply has a sufficient interest in the funds to make their seizure legal.

The negotiations come after the Taliban lobbied separately to gain access to Afghan central bank funds in the United States, along with smaller deposits in Europe. On November 17, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban issued a public letter to the United States Congress asking her to release the funds, saying there was no excuse to block them now that the war was over and they were needed to avert a humanitarian crisis this winter.

“We believe that the freezing of Afghan assets cannot solve the problem in question, nor is it a demand of the American people, so your government must melt our capital,” he said. We are concerned that if the current situation prevails, the Afghan government and people will face problems and become the cause of mass migration to the region and the world, which in turn will create further humanitarian and economic issues for the world.

But the US government rejected the Taliban message in a statement by Thomas West, the special envoy for Afghanistan, though he said the United States will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.