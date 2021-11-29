International
The Taliban and 9/11 families are fighting for billions in frozen Afghan funds
WASHINGTON Nearly 20 years ago, about 150 9/11 family members demanded a measure of justice for their losses by suing a list of objectives like Al Qaeda and the Taliban. A decade later, a court found the defendants responsible by default and ordered them to pay The damages now amount to about $ 7 billion.
But with no way to collect it, the trial seemed symbolic.
Today, however, the Taliban are back in control of Afghanistan. The group leaders say their country’s central bank account in the Federal Reserve in New York, in which the former government accumulated about $ 7 billion in foreign aid and other sources, is rightfully theirs. And that in turn has raised a question: if the money is the Taliban, shouldn’t the plaintiffs in the 9/11 lawsuit have the right to seize it?
High-level officials in the Biden administration are now debating the answer to this question, which presents a complex knot of national, legal, diplomatic and political security problems, the latest example of how the sharp issues stemming from terrorist attacks remain unresolved for more than two decades. Later.
Among the specifics to be worked out is whether and how the United States can circumvent any legal requirement to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate Afghan government in order to use the money in the central bank account to help resolve the 9/11 families’ claim. . .
The administration is scheduled to tell the court by Friday what the outcome would be in the national interest, even as the United States faces broader issues arising from the end of the US military presence in Afghanistan. In addition to recognition, they include how to provide humanitarian assistance that can prevent a mass exodus of migrants.
The Justice Department has been negotiating with the Sept. 11 plaintiffs’ attorneys for a possible money-sharing deal if the government backs their attempt to seize them, and the National White House Security Council has been working with agencies throughout government to evaluate the proposal, according to people describing the discussions on condition of anonymity.
In a statement, two of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Fiona Havlish, whose husband worked on the 101st floor of the South Tower, and Ellen Saracini, whose husband was the pilot of one of the hijacked planes that flew to the World Trade Center, said: the administration should help their cause.
After our men were killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, we have spent many years fighting to achieve justice on their behalf, they said. Together with others in our case, we made a binding money decision against the Taliban and now we call on President Biden to ensure that the funds we have attached go to us and not to the terrorists who played a role in taking his life. to our loved ones.
Any transfer of the Afghan central bank’s reserves will certainly anger the Taliban at a time when the West is trying to put pressure and push the organization to behave differently from the last one running the country, on issues ranging from respect for the rights of the Taliban. women to rejection. to host international terrorist groups. The Taliban have demanded access to the funds.
The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Iran, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”. .
After the Taliban suddenly took military control of the country in August, the New York Federal Reserve blocked access to the Afghan central bank account. Under the long-standing anti-terrorism sanctions imposed on the Taliban by the US, it is illegal to engage in financial transactions with them.
Shortly thereafter, family attorneys in the old absentee trial case persuaded a judge to issue an order initiating the process of transferring money to them to repay the debt. On September 13, a Marshal of the United States served the New York Federal Reserve legal department with an execution act to seize the money.
Complicating matters further, a second group of plaintiffs in a smaller case brought to the North Texas District by seven State Department contractors who were injured in a 2016 terrorist attack in Afghanistan are also seeking to seize part of the funds to repay a $ 138 million decision in absentia against a list of defendants that included the Taliban.
The Department of Justice has intervened in both cases, calling a power to inject government into any pending litigation and to inform the court how the United States views its interests. The trial is frozen pending his statement, court documents show.
Behind the scenes, the plaintiffs’ attorneys opened negotiations with the Department of Justice. They have proposed a deal to split $ 7 billion between the three categories of beneficiaries if the Biden administration backs them in court, people familiar with the matter said.
According to the proposal, the plaintiffs, as the holders of the decision in absentia, would keep part of this money, while the rest would be redirected for two other purposes.
A portion of the remaining money would go to the thousands of spouses and children of those killed in the 9/11 attacks, who were not part of the trial and who for technical reasons has not received certain payments from a compensation fund for victims of terrorism created by Congress.
The rest will be donated to various humanitarian organizations such as providing food and medicine to the people of Afghanistan.
It is not clear how much money would be put into each of these three vases; people familiar with the discussions said the numbers remain subject to negotiation. The proposed agreement will not give any payment to other relatives of the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
A person familiar with the matter said that in his internal discussions, the Biden team has four priorities that guide it.
First, the person said, the administration is determined that no money from the Afghan government reserves goes directly to the Taliban.
Second, the person said, the Biden administration acknowledges that Afghanistan has acute humanitarian needs and thus part of the reserves should be used to address this problem.
Third, the person said, the administration sees the claims of the victims of the terrorist attack as legitimate and believes that they should also be addressed through those funds.
And fourth, the person said, the Biden administration will not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, a step that would have a host of other legal and diplomatic consequences to resolve the issue of Afghan central bank funding. Instead, it will address this question according to its circumstances and in its own timeframe.
Some people familiar with the matter said it might not be legally necessary to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan in order to seize central bank funds to settle the legal trial. Instead, they said, a judge may find that the organization simply has a sufficient interest in the funds to make their seizure legal.
The negotiations come after the Taliban lobbied separately to gain access to Afghan central bank funds in the United States, along with smaller deposits in Europe. On November 17, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban issued a public letter to the United States Congress asking her to release the funds, saying there was no excuse to block them now that the war was over and they were needed to avert a humanitarian crisis this winter.
“We believe that the freezing of Afghan assets cannot solve the problem in question, nor is it a demand of the American people, so your government must melt our capital,” he said. We are concerned that if the current situation prevails, the Afghan government and people will face problems and become the cause of mass migration to the region and the world, which in turn will create further humanitarian and economic issues for the world.
But the US government rejected the Taliban message in a statement by Thomas West, the special envoy for Afghanistan, though he said the United States will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
We owe $ 474 million this year, applaud the strong efforts of allies and partners in this area, and make every effort to help the UN and humanitarian actors grow to meet the needs this winter, West wrote on Twitter .
The issue of how to direct the largest humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is said to be a particular problem in light of the political sensitivity of Congress’ demand for more money and strong opposition to the policy within the Biden administration to any transfer of funds to the Taliban themselves.
Another person familiar with the matter said the Biden administration is considering another option, especially if a judge decides it would not be legal to use Afghan government assets to satisfy plaintiffs’ trials against the Taliban.
Under this second option, if someone considered to be an authorized representative of the Afghan central bank agrees to transfer some of the funds directly to non-governmental organizations providing humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control may grant a license to allow that step. Determining who that person would be, however, presents additional difficulties.
