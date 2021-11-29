Australia challenges Facebook to support anti-troll defamation law





SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc. (FB.O) will show no interest in making the online world safer if it leaves Australia because of the laws that hold it accountable for defamation on its platform, he said. on Monday Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In the most recent of several attempts to keep global internet companies having more accounts for content on their platforms, Australia plans to make them share the identities of people with anonymous accounts if another person accuses them for defamation. If the social media company does not provide that information, it must assume legal responsibility. The proposed law would also make social media operators legally liable for defamatory comments under publishers’ posts on their platforms. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Asked by Nine News if he was worried that Facebook might leave Australia over the new law, Morrison said doing so “would be an admission that they have no interest in making the internet world safer”. . It was not the free word “to hide in your basement like a disguised troll and to abuse and harass and harass people,” Morrison said. “If you want to say something, then you have to say who you are and if the social media company allows you to do that with a mask, then we will hold them accountable.” A Facebook spokesman declined to comment. The company, which has renamed its parent company Meta, has previously said it could not reasonably be expected to monitor all comments on its defamation site and that it often has less access to users’ sites than the users themselves. . Representatives for Twitter Inc. (TWTR.N) and YouTube, which is owned by Google Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O), declined to comment. Twitter has said it routinely cooperates with legal requirements for user identity, but appreciates the importance of signaling protection. In February, global social media companies threatened to leave Australia because of laws that forced them to pay media for content displayed on their websites. This hurdle culminated in the termination of all Facebook third-party content from Australian accounts for more than a week, before it resumed its service and reached agreements to pay media providers. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Byron Kaye; edited by John Stonestreet Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

