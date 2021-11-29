Japan, Israel ban foreigners as WHO marks global threat from Omicron

Japan, Australia take defensive steps against Omicron

It is still unclear whether Omicron causes the most serious disease – WHO

Britain plans the G7 summit of health ministers on Monday

TOKYO / GENEVA, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus carries a “very high” global risk of growth, the WHO warned on Monday as more countries reported cases, triggering border closures and reviving concerns about economic recovery. from a two-year pandemic.

Scientists have said it may take weeks to understand the severity of Omicron, which was first identified in South Africa. Its emergence has provoked a strong global backlash, with countries imposing travel and other restrictions, worried it could spread rapidly to vaccinated populations.

Shy investors wiped out nearly $ 2 trillion of global stock value on Friday, but financial markets were quieter on Monday, even as Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, said it would close its borders to foreigners. .

“The overall global risk associated with the new Omicron concern variant is assessed as very high,” the World Health Organization advised its 194 member countries, warning of “grave consequences” in some areas. Read more

He said no deaths related to the Omicron variant had been reported so far.

A senior South African infectious disease expert said Omicron appears to be more contagious than previous variants, including people with immunity to vaccination or previous infection. Cases in South Africa are likely to reach 10,000 a day this week, rising from 2,858 on Sunday and barely 300 a day two weeks ago, said Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

But he added that it was too early to say if the symptoms were more severe and said existing COVID-19 vaccines are probably effective in stopping Omicron from causing serious illness.

On Sunday, a doctor from South Africa, who was one of the first to suspect a new species, said Omicron so far seemed to be producing mild symptoms. Read more

Portugal found 13 instances of the variant at a Lisbon football club. Scotland and Austria also reported their first Omicron cases on Monday. Read more

A number of countries have imposed travel restrictions, including Japan, which described its action as a precaution. Read more

“These are temporary, extraordinary measures that we are taking for the sake of security, until there is clearer information about the Omicron variant,” said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said the tests would determine if a traveler from Namibia was Japan’s first Omicron case.

Israel, where the ban on foreign arrivals went into effect Monday morning by midnight, has said it will use counter-terrorism phone tracking technology to combat the new variant. Read more

Australia said it would review plans to reopen borders to migrants and able-bodied students as of Dec. 1, after reporting the first cases of Omicron, though Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was “too early” to reinstate the two-week hotel quarantine. for foreign travelers.

A man stands in front of a monitor showing flight schedules in a lounge of Haneda International Airport terminal amid the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tokyo, Japan, November 29, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung- Hoon Read more

India has ordered COVID-19 testing at airports from Wednesday for all arrivals from ‘at risk’ countries. Read more

US President Joe Biden will provide new details about the United States version and response on Monday, the White House said. Read more

Travel agents in Asia said some travelers had begun to consider canceling or delaying trips, threatening the already fragile recovery of the global tourism industry. Read more

South Africa has denounced travel restrictions from the region as unfair and potentially detrimental to the economy, saying it was being punished for its scientific ability to identify variants early.

vaccinations

The WHO urged members to speed up the vaccination of high-priority groups and ensure efforts to maintain essential health services, advising a risk-based approach to regulating global travel restrictions.

“Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations,” he said, adding: “COVID-19 cases and infections are expected in vaccinated people, albeit in a small and predictable proportion.”

Scientists say Omicron has about twice the number of mutations in the spike protein than the Delta variant that currently dominates.

The Philippines on Monday launched an ambitious effort to vaccinate nine million people against COVID-19 in three days, deploying security forces and thousands of volunteers on a program made urgent by the appearance of the Omicron variant. Read more

Britain, which said it would convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday, would later unveil new guidelines for extending the use of COVID-19 booster vaccines to those under 40 and possibly reducing the gap. between second doses and boosters.

Oil prices and European stock markets rose on Monday, partially recovering from Friday’s sell-off. Markets expected governments and central banks around the world to begin withdrawing some of the tens of trillions of dollars they intended to keep businesses and households afloat during the pandemic. Another wave of coronavirus could mean more support.

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde tried to reassure investors that the eurozone could face another wave of pandemics. Read more

“There is a clear concern about the economic recovery in 2022, but I believe we have learned a lot,” she told Italian broadcaster RAI late Sunday. “We now know our enemy and what measures we need to take. We are all better equipped to respond to the danger of a fifth wave or the Omicron variant.”

With France also aiming to speed up its vaccination campaign, President Emmanuel Macron posted on Twitter that he had received a booster vaccine.

More than 261.17 million people in over 210 countries have been reported to be infected with the new coronavirus since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019 and 5,456,515 have died, according to a Reuters report.

Reporting by Reuters bureaus Written by Himani Sarkar and Catherine Evans Edited by Clarence Fernandez and Peter Graff

