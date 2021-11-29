Japan, Israel ban foreigners as WHO marks global threat from Omicron

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Register
TOKYO / GENEVA, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus carries a “very high” global risk of growth, the WHO warned on Monday as more countries reported cases, triggering border closures and reviving concerns about economic recovery. from a two-year pandemic.
Scientists have said it may take weeks to understand the severity of Omicron, which was first identified in South Africa. Its emergence has provoked a strong global backlash, with countries imposing travel and other restrictions, worried it could spread rapidly to vaccinated populations.
Shy investors wiped out nearly $ 2 trillion of global stock value on Friday, but financial markets were quieter on Monday, even as Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, said it would close its borders to foreigners. .
Register
“The overall global risk associated with the new Omicron concern variant is assessed as very high,” the World Health Organization advised its 194 member countries, warning of “grave consequences” in some areas. Read more
He said no deaths related to the Omicron variant had been reported so far.
A senior South African infectious disease expert said Omicron appears to be more contagious than previous variants, including people with immunity to vaccination or previous infection. Cases in South Africa are likely to reach 10,000 a day this week, rising from 2,858 on Sunday and barely 300 a day two weeks ago, said Professor Salim Abdool Karim.
But he added that it was too early to say if the symptoms were more severe and said existing COVID-19 vaccines are probably effective in stopping Omicron from causing serious illness.
On Sunday, a doctor from South Africa, who was one of the first to suspect a new species, said Omicron so far seemed to be producing mild symptoms. Read more
Portugal found 13 instances of the variant at a Lisbon football club. Scotland and Austria also reported their first Omicron cases on Monday. Read more
A number of countries have imposed travel restrictions, including Japan, which described its action as a precaution. Read more
“These are temporary, extraordinary measures that we are taking for the sake of security, until there is clearer information about the Omicron variant,” said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said the tests would determine if a traveler from Namibia was Japan’s first Omicron case.
Israel, where the ban on foreign arrivals went into effect Monday morning by midnight, has said it will use counter-terrorism phone tracking technology to combat the new variant. Read more
Australia said it would review plans to reopen borders to migrants and able-bodied students as of Dec. 1, after reporting the first cases of Omicron, though Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was “too early” to reinstate the two-week hotel quarantine. for foreign travelers.
India has ordered COVID-19 testing at airports from Wednesday for all arrivals from ‘at risk’ countries. Read more
US President Joe Biden will provide new details about the United States version and response on Monday, the White House said. Read more
Travel agents in Asia said some travelers had begun to consider canceling or delaying trips, threatening the already fragile recovery of the global tourism industry. Read more
South Africa has denounced travel restrictions from the region as unfair and potentially detrimental to the economy, saying it was being punished for its scientific ability to identify variants early.
vaccinations
The WHO urged members to speed up the vaccination of high-priority groups and ensure efforts to maintain essential health services, advising a risk-based approach to regulating global travel restrictions.
“Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations,” he said, adding: “COVID-19 cases and infections are expected in vaccinated people, albeit in a small and predictable proportion.”
Scientists say Omicron has about twice the number of mutations in the spike protein than the Delta variant that currently dominates.
The Philippines on Monday launched an ambitious effort to vaccinate nine million people against COVID-19 in three days, deploying security forces and thousands of volunteers on a program made urgent by the appearance of the Omicron variant. Read more
Britain, which said it would convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday, would later unveil new guidelines for extending the use of COVID-19 booster vaccines to those under 40 and possibly reducing the gap. between second doses and boosters.
Oil prices and European stock markets rose on Monday, partially recovering from Friday’s sell-off. Markets expected governments and central banks around the world to begin withdrawing some of the tens of trillions of dollars they intended to keep businesses and households afloat during the pandemic. Another wave of coronavirus could mean more support.
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde tried to reassure investors that the eurozone could face another wave of pandemics. Read more
“There is a clear concern about the economic recovery in 2022, but I believe we have learned a lot,” she told Italian broadcaster RAI late Sunday. “We now know our enemy and what measures we need to take. We are all better equipped to respond to the danger of a fifth wave or the Omicron variant.”
With France also aiming to speed up its vaccination campaign, President Emmanuel Macron posted on Twitter that he had received a booster vaccine.
More than 261.17 million people in over 210 countries have been reported to be infected with the new coronavirus since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019 and 5,456,515 have died, according to a Reuters report.
Register
Reporting by Reuters bureaus Written by Himani Sarkar and Catherine Evans Edited by Clarence Fernandez and Peter Graff
Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/spread-omicron-variant-forces-nations-rethink-plans-global-travel-2021-11-29/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]