Large international study reveals spectrum of COVID-19 brain complications





CHIKAGO, November 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The largest international multi-institutional study to date on COVID-19 brain complications has found that approximately one in 100 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is likely to develop central nervous system complications. These can include strokes, hemorrhages and other potentially fatal complications. The study will be presented tomorrow at the annual meeting of the Radiological Association of North America (RSNA). “Much has been written about the general pulmonary problems associated with COVID-19, but we do not often talk about other organs that may be affected,” said the study’s lead author. Scott H. Faro, MD, FASFNR, Professor of Radiology and Neurology and Director of the Neuroradiology Division / Head and Neck Imaging in Thomas Jefferson University IN Philadelphia. “Our study shows that central nervous system complications represent a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in this devastating pandemic.” Dr. Faro started the study after discovering that the existing literature on central nervous system complications in hospitalized patients infected with COVID-19 was based on a relatively small number of cases. To get a more complete picture, he and his colleagues analyzed about 40,000 cases of positive hospitalized patients with COVID-19 from seven U.S. and four Western European university hospitals. Patients were admitted in between September 2019 AND June 2020. Their average age was 66 and there were twice as many males as females. The most common cause of admission was confusion and change in mental status, followed by fever. Many of the patients had concomitant diseases such as hypertension, heart disease and diabetes. There were 442 acute neuroimaging findings that were more associated with viral infection. The overall incidence of central nervous system complications in this large group of patients was 1.2%. “Of all inpatients who had images such as an MRI or a CT scan of the brain, the examination was positive in approximately 10% of cases,” said Dr. Faro. “The 1.2% incidence means that just over one in 100 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 will have some sort of brain problem.” The most common complication was ischemic stroke, with an incidence of 6.2%, followed by intracranial hemorrhage (3.72%) and encephalitis (0.47%), an inflammation of the brain. The researchers also found a small percentage of unusual findings, such as diffuse acute encephalomyelitis, an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, and reversible posterior encephalopathy syndrome, a syndrome that mimics many of the symptoms of a stroke. “It is important to know an exact incidence of all major central nervous system complications,” said Dr. Faro. “Maybe there should be a low threshold to order brain images for patients with COVID-19.” Co-authors are Arichena Manmatharayan, MBBS, Benjamin Leiby, Ph.D., Neelu Jain, MD, Feroze B. Mohamed, Ph.D., Kiran S. Talekar, MD, Amish Doshi, MD, MBBS, Ivan Jambor, MD, Ph.D., Chang Sanders, MD, Mark Finkelstein, MD, Stephane Kremer, MD, Ph.D., Francois Lercy, MD, Brenden Lindgren, DO, Nathalia M. Figueidero, MD, Varun Sethi, MD, Simonetta Gerevini, MD, Angela Napolitano, MD, Rajan Jain, MD, Siddhanth Dogra, BS, Jay Pillai, MD, Dan Ryan, MD, Rolf Jager, FRCR, Francesco Carletti, MD, Ph.D., Asim Mian |, MD, Artem Kaliev, Priya Anand, MD, Courtney Takahashi, MD, AK Murat, MD, Rivka Colen, MD, and Franceska Pizzini, MD, Ph.D. Note: Copies of RSNA 2021 newsletters and electronic images will be available online at RSNA.org/press21. RSNA is an association of radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and affiliated scientists who promote excellence in patient care and healthcare delivery through education, research and technological innovation. The company is based on Oak Brook, Illinois. (RSNA.org) For patient-friendly information on brain image, visit RadiologyInfo.org. SOURCE Radiological Society e North America (RSNA) Similar links http://www.rsna.org

