Omicron cases continue to develop | News, Sports, Work

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus appeared in countries on opposite sides of the world on Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders although scientists warned it was unclear if the new variant was more alarming. than other versions of the virus.

The variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and not much is yet known about it, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more capable of evading vaccine protection. But many countries rushed to action, reflecting anxiety about anything that could prolong the pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people.

Israel decided to ban entry for foreigners and Morocco said it would suspend all incoming flights for two weeks starting today – among the most drastic of a growing group of travel restrictions imposed by nations around the world as they try to slowed down the spread of the variant. Scientists in several countries – from Hong Kong to Europe – have confirmed its presence. The Netherlands reported 13 omicron cases on Sunday and Australia found two.

Noting that the variant has already been discovered in many countries and that border closures often have limited effect, the World Health Organization called for borders to remain open.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States, meanwhile, noted that there is still no evidence to suggest that the new variant causes more serious illnesses than previous COVID-19 variants.

“I think it’s more contagious when you look at how quickly it spread to many districts in South Africa. Therefore, it has special signs that it is particularly likely to spread from one person to another. “What we do not know is whether it can compete with the delta.” said Collins on CNN “The State of the Union.”

Collins echoed some experts saying the news should make everyone redouble their efforts to use the tools the world already has, including vaccinations, booster vaccines and measures such as wearing masks.

“I know, America, you’re really tired of hearing those things, but the virus is not tired of us.” said Collins.

The Dutch public health authority confirmed that 13 people who arrived from South Africa on Friday so far have tested positive for omicron. They were among 61 people who tested positive for the virus after arriving on the last two flights at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport before a flight ban was enforced. They were immediately placed in solitary confinement, most at a nearby hotel.

Authorities in Australia said two passengers arriving in Sydney from Africa became the first in the country to test positively for the new variant. Newcomers from nine African countries are now required to be quarantined at a hotel upon arrival. Two German states reported a total of three cases of returning travelers over the weekend.

Israel moved to ban the entry of foreigners and to mandate quarantine for all Israelis arriving from abroad.

“Restrictions on the country’s borders are not an easy step, but it is a temporary and necessary step.” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter on Sunday that all incoming air travel to the North African country would be suspended in “To preserve the achievements made by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic and to protect the health of its citizens.” Morocco has been at the forefront of vaccinations in Africa and kept its borders closed for months in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The US plans to ban travel from South Africa and seven other South African countries starting today.

“It will give us a period of time to increase our preparedness,” the leading infectious disease expert of the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said about the ABC ban “This week.”

Many countries are introducing such bans, though they go against the advice of the WHO, which has warned against any overreaction before the variant is fully studied.

The South African government responded angrily to the travel bans, which it said they are “Similar to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic ranking and ability to detect new variants more quickly.” He said he would try to persuade countries that have forced him to reconsider.

The WHO issued a statement saying this “stands with African nations” and noting that travel restrictions may play “A role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19, but places a heavy burden on life and livelihoods.” He said that if restrictions are imposed, they should be scientifically based and not intrusive.

In Europe, much of which has already been struggling with a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks, officials were on guard.

The UK on Saturday tightened rules on wearing masks and testing international arrivals after finding two omicron cases, but British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government was not close to restoring work from home or tougher measures of social distancing.

“We now know that these types of measures have a very heavy price, both economically and socially, in terms of non-COVID health outcomes, such as the impact on mental health. he told Sky News.

Spain announced it would not accept unvaccinated British visitors starting December 1. Italy was going through the airline passenger lists that arrived in the last two weeks. France is continuing to delay vaccinations and booster vaccines after health officials announced on Sunday that eight people tested positive for the virus but negative for all known disturbing variants. Further tests are needed to see if they have the omicron variant.

David Hui, a respiratory medicine expert and government adviser on the pandemic in Hong Kong, agreed with that strategy.

He said the two people who tested positive for the omicron variant had received the Pfizer vaccine and had very mild symptoms, such as sore throats.

“Vaccines should work, but there will be a reduction in effectiveness.” he said.