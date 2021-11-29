Casino shares in Macau fall after police arrest Suncity founder





MGM China MCHVF Wynn Macau WYNMF Sands China SCHYF Shares inplunged 10% whilelost 7.8% andfell 5.3% as investors worried about the potential short-term loss of business, as well as the long-term implications of the watershed position being held against the sector by authorities in Macau and mainland China.

Alvin Chau, founder of Suncity, a naked operator that brings high spins to play in the casino, giving them credit and collecting their debts, as well as the CEO of the gambling sector investment firm Suncity Group Holdings , was among those arrested, Macau transmitter TDM reported.

Macao authorities have previously said police were questioning a 47-year-old businessman named Chau, without giving details on his identity.

On Friday, authorities in Wenzhou, a city in eastern China, issued an arrest warrant for Alvin Chau, accusing him of operating gambling activities in mainland China, where gambling is illegal.

“Suncity accounts for over 50% of junk revenue (in Macau), which accounts for approximately 50% of gaming revenue, so Suncity accounts for 25% of gaming revenue,” said Carlos Lobo, a gaming consultant based in Macau. “The impact on the gambling industry is huge … But (Suncity) is not too big to fail, the system will not collapse.” Suncity Group Holdings did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Macau police said Sunday that the 11 people arrested had pleaded guilty to several charges, including setting up overseas gambling platforms and conducting illegal virtual betting activities, but had refused to co-operate on other issues. Wenzhou authorities have accused Chau of setting up a network of agents on the mainland to help citizens get involved in offshore and cross-border gambling activities, as well as setting up an on-continent asset management company to helping gamblers make cross-border fund transfers. The new era of gambling The harshest attitude that comes in between a widespread regulatory tightening in China in a range of sectors, including technology and property, signals a new era for Macau gambling and its relationship with mainland China, said Ben Lee, founder of Macao gaming consultancy IGamiX. “This means that China will no longer tolerate Macao promoting gambling on the continent in any form or way,” he said. He added that the authorities, having learned that they could control the influx of visitors to Macao with the advent of Covid-19 border controls, had now switched to controlling the type of visitors and that the special administrative region would now have to rely heavily on gamblers. market instead of top players. Casino operators in the former Portuguese colony have recorded historic losses since the start of the pandemic, as China’s quarantine claims have made it very costly for most continental tourists to travel there. Macau units for casino operators in U. Sands, MGM and Wynn saw each drop in revenue by roughly 80% last year and the sector will also now have to face the potential threat to tourism coming from the new variant of coronavirus Omicron. Shares of Suncity Group, which has a market valuation of $ 1.7 billion Hong Kong ($ 220 million), were suspended from trading on Monday after falling 165% so far this year. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Macao government received more than 80% of its tax revenues from the gambling industry, which employed about three-quarters of the territory’s population of 600,000, directly or indirectly.

