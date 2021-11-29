Actor, indigenous pioneer dancer, singer and artist David Dalaithngu has died at the age of 68.





Indigenous pioneer actor David Dalaithngu AM has died at the age of 68. Main points: Dalaithngu’s role in Walkabout was one of the first roles played by an indigenous person

He was honored with the Order of Australia in 1987 Dalaithngu was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 Dalaithngu was from the Mandhalpuynguclan of the Yolgu people and grew up in the land of Arnhem. Wityana Marika, the son of Dalaithngu from knowledge and the actor of Higher Ground from the Rirriting clan said that husband Yolgu left a legacy. “We are saddened by the loss of our famous husband Yolgu, who embarked on a great journey himself. carried, speaks for itself.The name it bore was born powerful. He came from the bush and became our biggest and brightest star for everyone Yolgu people and all races.Thank you, I love you, rest in peace my father. The news of the actor’s death was shared in a statement by the Prime Minister of South Australia, Steven Marshall. “With deep sorrow to the people of South Australia the death of an iconic, once-in-a-generation iconic artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen David DalaithnguAM,” the statement said. “Actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen.” Dalaithngu was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and was told he was only a few months old. A documentary about his life was made after the diagnosis for the actors ’journey. Marshall wrote: “I was fortunate to meet David Dalaithngu on a number of occasions most recently in March this year at the premiere of a documentary about his life. in which he tells his story, directed by Molly Reynolds.“ “This latest film, 50 years after its release on screen, saw David Dalaithngu for the first time in his career as a producer alongside Reynolds, director Rolf deHeer and director Yolgu PeterDjigirr. “He was a man who loved his land and his culture and he was a man who took him into the world.” Speaking from Yirrkala in the Northern Territory, Wityana Marika said the family in Ramingining and Melbourne would communicate about plans to return the actor to his homeland for the ceremony. I want to thank his caretaker Mary for her kindness, spending time with my dad, caring for him. She is a beautiful woman. Bless it. The ceremony will be held in his homeland (Marwuyu). Any actor who wants the name to come will call them home. Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 59 seconds 1 m 59 s The footage contains a rare depiction of the early career of legend David Gulpilil. Pioneer on the big screen Dalaithngu was played in Walkabout in 1971, making him one of the first Aboriginal characters to be portrayed on the big screen. He was also honored for his role in the 1976 film “Storm Boy.” In 1987, he was awarded the Order of Australia. Dalaithngu’s family advised that his name and image could be used according to his wishes, after his death.

