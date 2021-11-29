WHO warns omicron Covid variant poses ‘very high’ global risk

LONDON The global risk of the new omicron variant is very high, said the World Health Organization On Monday, as more countries reported cases of the variant that has aroused worldwide concern that there is more pandemic suffering ahead.

As cases of variant are confirmed worldwide, a growing number of nations are tightening their borders despite prayers for caution and outbursts of concern from some.

The Omicron show itself is another reminder that although many of us may think it ended with Covid-19, it did not happen to us, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. a special session of the World Health Assembly.

Writing advice to its member states, the UN agency urged them to speed up coverage of the Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible, especially among high-priority groups, and to increase oversight and ranking efforts.

Omicron has an unprecedented number of mutations, some of which are worrying about their potential impact on the pandemic trajectory, the body said in the report. posted on Twitter out. If another large increase in omicron-induced Covid-19 occurs, the consequences can be severe.

WHO advice came after more countries reported cases of the new variant, which was first discovered in South Africa last week. The Scottish government said Monday that six omicron cases had been identified in Scotland.

Meanwhile, health officials in Portugal said the country had uncovered 13 cases among members of the team of a professional football club, according to The Associated Press.

The Ricardo Jorge National Institutes of Health said one of those who tested positive at the Lisbon-based Belenenses football club had recently traveled to South Africa.

Others had not traveled there, however, suggesting it may be one of the first recorded cases of local transmission of the virus outside South Africa.

The variant has now been discovered in the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Australia, Israel and Hong Kong, among others.

The extent of the current spread of the omicron variant worldwide, however, remains unclear as countries discover new cases every day. The United States has not yet identified any cases, but the government’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and other experts have warned that she could have already arrived in America.

Staff members stand at the departure gate of Tokyo Haneda International Airport on Sunday. Philip Fong / AFP – Getty Images

Dr. Kavita Patel, medical contributor to NBC News, said: She is already here. We know from previous variants that by the time we get it in Africa and the European Union, it is already likely.

The US has restricted travel from South Africa and seven neighboring countries.

Also Monday, Japan announced it would suspend the entry of all foreign visitors, following Israel becoming the first country to do so on Sunday. The Israeli government has also promised to use the controversial phone tracking technology to track and find cases of the new variant.

The South African government has retaliated against the global restrictions imposed on people coming from South Africa and other countries in the region.

Its foreign ministry has said the measures were similar to South Africa’s punishment for its advanced genomic ranking and ability to detect new variants more quickly.

Excellent science should be applauded and not punished, a statement said.

Despite the global alarm, there is still little understanding of the variant and how virulent it can be.

Scientists have warned that it is still unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other versions of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people.

Health experts and world leaders are urging the population to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Global vaccination rates remain unequal, with citizens of some rich industrialized countries already being offered booster vaccines, while lack of access means other nations are struggling to vaccinate their own populations.

Low-income countries, most of them in Africa, have received only 0.6 percent of all vaccines, according to Tedros.