Coronavirus variants: Here’s what we know

Its emergence has already led to travel restrictions, high-level government meetings and promises from vaccine manufacturers to start work on type-specific vaccines for each case.

But there is much to be done to get direction from Delta, the variant that dominates all over the world. And the long list of variants that initially scared the world before it fell off the map could be a reminder that viruses are unpredictable.

Here’s a look at the labeled variants of the coronavirus.

The WHO designates coronavirus variants as disturbing variants – meaning they seem dangerous enough to maintain close scrutiny and constant updates – either as variants of interest or variants under monitoring. Only five currently meet the definition for concern variants: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron.

Omicron

The first sample of Omicron origin or B.1.1.529 was taken on November 9, according to WHO. It was observed due to an increase in cases in South Africa.

“This new variant, B.1.1.529 seems to be spreading very fast!” Tulio de Oliveira, director of the South African Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, and a genetics researcher at Stellenbosch University, he said on Twitter.

The genetic sequence also showed that it carried a large number of disturbing mutations in the nail protein – the stamp-like structure on the surface of the virus that it uses to trap over the cells it infects.

Some of those mutations were already known from other variants and were known to make them more dangerous, including one called E484K that could make the virus less known by some antibodies – immune system proteins that are a line of defense. seen against infection and forming the basis of monoclonal antibody treatments.

It also carries a mutation called N501Y, which gave both Alfa and Gamma their increased transmittance. Just last week, Scott Weaver of the University of Texas Medical Branch and colleagues reported in the journal Nature that this particular mutation made the virus better at reproducing in the upper airways – think nose and throat – and is likely to make it more likely to spread when people breathe, sneeze and cough.

Like Delta, Omicron also carries a mutation called D614G, which appears to help the virus better bind to the cells it infects.

“The number of mutations in themselves does not mean that the new variant will cause any problems; although it may make it look different from the immune system,” Dr. Peter English, former chair of Public Health Public Health of the British Medical Association. The commission said in a statement.

What worries scientists is the number of mutations affecting the spike protein. This is because most major vaccines target yeast protein. Vaccines made by Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and other companies all use only small fragments or genetic sequences of the virus and not all of the virus, and they all use parts of the spike protein to cause immunity. So a change in spike protein that made it less known for immune system proteins and cells stimulated by a vaccine would be a problem.

So far, there is no evidence that this has happened, but there is no way to know by looking only at mutations. Researchers will have to wait and see if more new infections are caused by Omicron than by other variants.

The other fear is that mutations may help make the virus less susceptible to monoclonal antibody treatments. However, the WHO says these mutations are unlikely to affect other treatments of Covid-19, including developing antiviral drugs and the steroid dexamethasone.

According to GISAID Database , as well as Canada, according to officials.

It takes an extra layer of testing above and beyond standard tests to detect infection to show which variant of the coronavirus has infected someone. Genetic sequencing must be performed and this requires more than a rapid antigenic test or a PCR test.

It is also too early to tell if Omicron causes more serious illness, though a doctor who treated some patients in South Africa told Reuters that her patients had only mild symptoms. “The most prevalent clinical complaint is severe fatigue for a day or two, followed by headaches and body aches,” said Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private physician and president of the South African Medical Association.

But doctors agree that vaccination is likely to provide a great deal of protection against Omicron and encourage people to get vaccinated if they are not already. Note: Only under 24% of the total population of South Africa is vaccinated. Only 35% of South African adults are fully vaccinated, the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said on Sunday. And there are many people in South Africa who are infected with HIV – which suppresses the immune system – who are currently unable to receive treatment and who may be more susceptible to infection.

These factors may affect the growth of the variant in South Africa compared to countries where more people are vaccinated and less have immunocompromising conditions.

Physical barriers will also work against any mutant virus. These include masks, hand washing, physical distancing and good ventilation. “Very uncertain, but we know what works against CoV-19: – improved indoor ventilation – quality masks / respirators – avoids crowds indoors – distancing – test, isolation, quarantine – vaccine + booster now for Delta , “Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle & King County, posted on Twitter on Sunday.

While experts say they are watching closely, some have said they are not yet particularly concerned about Omicron.

“I do not think we should panic,” Robert Garry, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Tulane University School of Medicine, told CNN.

“The sky is not falling,” Dr told CNN. Peter Hotez, Dean of the School of Tropical Medicine in Baylor. “We have not seen any evidence that Omicron causes any more serious illness than any other variant.”

Delta

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant line in the US and most of the world. The Delta variant accounts for 99.9% of cases in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also known as B.1.617.2, it is clearly more contagious than other variants, but it is still unclear whether it causes more severe disease.

He quickly took over from variant B.1.1.7, or Alpha, in most countries.

Delta also carries a set of mutations in yeast protein. It can also bypass the immune system, which may mean that people who were once infected with an older variant may be more likely to catch it again. It also avoids the effects of a monoclonal antibody treatment called bamlanivimab, made by Eli Lilly and Company, but is vulnerable to the protection offered by other monoclonal antibody treatments.

Alpha

Originally identified as a disturbing variant last December, variant B.1.1.7 or Coronavirus Alpha was troubling public health officials last spring. It quickly swept England and then appeared in the world, quickly becoming the dominant descent in the United States. He is now sitting on the “Variant being monitored” by the CDC because of his low influence in the US.

It was shown to be at least 50% more transmissible than the old lines. It carries 23 mutations, including one called N501Y that enhances transmission.

It is fully sensitive to monoclonal antibody treatments and vaccines.

Beta

First seen in South Africa, variant B.1.351 or Beta has the E484K mutation associated with immune escape and the N501Y mutation which is suspected to help make many other variants more contagious. It has been shown to be 50% more transmissible than older strains and avoids dual treatment of Lilly monoclonal antibodies but not others.

Blood tests and use in real life suggest that it can infect people who have been cured of the coronavirus and also people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccine manufacturers trying to come up with new variants by developing booster vaccines were focused on B.1.351, as it is the variant that scientists fear is most likely to evade vaccine protection. But partial escape does not mean complete escape, and vaccines are still expected to protect people to some extent.

It was overtaken by Delta in South Africa and has never gained much ground in the US, despite the inconvenience it caused, and is now designated as a CDC-monitored variant.

Range

The P.1 or Gamma variant that swept Brazil also never gained much ground elsewhere and is now also a CDC Variant being monitored.

Gamma carries both the E484K and N501Y mutations, with more than 30 others. It has been shown to avoid the effects of treating Lilly’s monoclonal antibodies, but not that made by Regeneron. Blood tests show that it can partially escape the natural and vaccine-induced immune responses.

WHO Interest Variants

Lambda: Lambda or C.37 was assigned a WHO Interest Variant in June. The CDC does not mention it.

Mu: Mu or B.1.621 caused a storm of fear when a WHO Interest Variant was announced in August, but was quickly extinguished. The CDC Monitor Version is now set.

Variants being monitored by the CDC

All of the following variants are listed by the CDC as variants being monitored. Epsilon: Variants B.1.427 and B.1.429 are usually grouped together and are known as Epsilon. First seen in California, this one has the same L452R mutation performed by Delta, but not some of its other mutations and is not set up the way Delta has.

Jota: First seen in New York last November, variant B.1.526 or Iota initially spread, making up up to 9% of samples last April, but has now virtually disappeared. It has what is called a 484 mutation that should help the virus attach more easily to the cells it infects and makes the virus less known to the immune system.

And: The first in the UK and Nigeria, Eta, also known as B.1.525, carries the E484K mutation. It has also virtually disappeared.

Zeta: Circulating in Brazil since last year, this variant, also known as P.2, also carries the E484K mutation and is not widely found worldwide. It is almost extinct in the US, according to the CDC.

There are no variants labeled Nu or Xi. The WHO ruled that “Nu” sounded a lot like the English word “new” and Xi is a common adjective.