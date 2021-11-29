UN marks International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People today, to hold a special meeting | World news

The United Nations marks November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People to mark the adoption of the UN resolution on the partition of Palestine into two states. The UN traditionally celebrates this day by undertaking its annual debate on the issue of Palestine.

The day has been celebrated since 1978. International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is celebrated annually on or about November 29, solemnly commemorating the adoption by the Assembly on November 29, 1947, of Resolution 181 (II), which provided for the partition of Palestine into two states. The memorial is being held at United Nations headquarters, United Nations offices in Geneva and Vienna and elsewhere, the UN said.

Secretary-General of the global body Antonio Guterres called on the international community to reaffirm its commitment to the people of Palestine in building their future.

The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory remains a challenge to international peace and security, Guterres wrote on Twitter on Sunday. On #Palestine Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their rights and build a future of peace and dignity for both Palestinians and Israelis, he added.

To mark the occasion, the UN will hold a special meeting attended by the President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the President of the UN Security Council and the Chief of Staff of the UN of, who will handle the program on behalf of Guterres. The event will be held at 10:00 a.m. New York time (8:30 p.m. IST). Currently, Abdullah Shahid, who has served as the Maldivian Foreign Minister, is the President of UNGA. The Palestinian mission to the UN has also confirmed that it will take part in the events organized that day.