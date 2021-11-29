International
UN marks International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People today, to hold a special meeting | World news
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the international community to reaffirm its commitment to the Palestinian people in building their future.
The United Nations marks November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People to mark the adoption of the UN resolution on the partition of Palestine into two states. The UN traditionally celebrates this day by undertaking its annual debate on the issue of Palestine.
The day has been celebrated since 1978. International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is celebrated annually on or about November 29, solemnly commemorating the adoption by the Assembly on November 29, 1947, of Resolution 181 (II), which provided for the partition of Palestine into two states. The memorial is being held at United Nations headquarters, United Nations offices in Geneva and Vienna and elsewhere, the UN said.
Secretary-General of the global body Antonio Guterres called on the international community to reaffirm its commitment to the people of Palestine in building their future.
The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory remains a challenge to international peace and security, Guterres wrote on Twitter on Sunday. On #Palestine Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their rights and build a future of peace and dignity for both Palestinians and Israelis, he added.
To mark the occasion, the UN will hold a special meeting attended by the President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the President of the UN Security Council and the Chief of Staff of the UN of, who will handle the program on behalf of Guterres. The event will be held at 10:00 a.m. New York time (8:30 p.m. IST). Currently, Abdullah Shahid, who has served as the Maldivian Foreign Minister, is the President of UNGA. The Palestinian mission to the UN has also confirmed that it will take part in the events organized that day.
Close the Story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/un-observes-international-day-of-solidarity-with-palestinian-people-today-to-hold-special-meeting-101638154273933.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]