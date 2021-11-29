More dense rain is expected for southwestern Newfoundland, the meteorologist says

Road repairs began Thursday in southwest Newfoundland, but are expected to take about a week before everything returns to normal. (Hlose Rodriguez-Qizilbash / Radio Canada)

More water is on the way to the southwest coast of Newfoundland already hit by the storm as two washed-up sections of the Trans-Canada motorway reopened Monday and helicopters continued to transport people on the remaining slides.

Environment Canada has issued a rain warning for Port aux Basques, Burgeo and Rameat that could bring another 60 to 80 millimeters to an area last week without record total and much damage, according to meteorologist Dale Foote.

Foote, with the weather office in Gander, says it could be up to 100 mm above ground higher over the next 36 hours.

“That rain is expected to start this evening, or late this afternoon for Port aux Basques, and continue probably around noon on Tuesday with heavy rain sometimes,” he told CBC Radio. Newfoundland Breakfast on Monday.

“We have wind warnings for Port aux Basques, up to Hawke Bay, with winds rising tonight blowing up to 130 [km/h] in Wreckhousearea and up to 100 in areas north of it. “

Foote said there is undoubtedly concern about the possibility of flooding along the southwest coast. He said the area is at higher risk than it would normally be given the rain that had fallen last week.

He said Environment Canada meteorologists have alerted emergency preparedness teams to the forecast.

With rain expected to subside on Tuesday afternoon, Foote said storms could be right behind him Tuesday night and Wednesday for the southwest coast, west coast and part of the northern peninsula.

“So the rain will stop, but there will be strong westerly winds and snowfall sometimes,” he said.

