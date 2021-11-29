The pandemic will cost global tourism $ 2.0 trillion in 2021

The coronavirus pandemic will cost the global tourism sector $ 2.0 trillion in lost revenue in 2021, the UN tourism authority said on Monday, calling the sector’s recovery “fragile” and “slow”.

The prediction from the Madrid-based World Tourism Organization comes as Europe is facing an increase in infections and as a new mutated COVID-19 variant, called the Omicron, spreads across the globe.

International tourist arrivals this year will remain 70-75% below the 1.5 billion arrivals recorded in 2019 before the pandemic hit, a similar decline as in 2020, according to the body.

The global tourism sector already lost $ 2.0 trillion (1.78 trillion euros) in revenue last year due to the pandemic, according to the UNWTO, making it one of the sectors hardest hit by the health crisis.

While the UN body in charge of tourism promotion does not have an estimate of how the sector will perform next year, its medium-term outlook is not encouraging.

“Despite recent improvements, uneven worldwide vaccination rates and new Covid-19 strains such as the Delta and Omicron variants” may affect the already slow and fragile recovery, “a statement said.

The introduction of new virus restrictions and blockades in several countries in recent weeks shows how “it is a very unpredictable situation,” UNWTO chief Zurab Pololikashvili told AFP.

“It is a historic crisis in the tourism industry, but again tourism has the power to recover fairly quickly,” he added ahead of the start of the WTO annual general assembly in Madrid on Tuesday.

“I really hope that 2022 will be much better than 2021.

While international tourism has been hit by disease outbreaks in the past, the coronavirus is unprecedented in its geographical spread.

In addition to virus-related travel restrictions, the sector is also facing economic strain caused by the pandemic, rising oil prices and disruption of supply chains, the UNWTO said.

Pololikashvili urged nations to harmonize their virus protocols and restrictions because tourists “are confused and they do not know how to travel.

International tourist arrivals “increased” during the summer season in the northern hemisphere thanks to increased travel confidence, rapid vaccination and easing of entry restrictions in many countries, the UNWTO said.

“Despite the improvement in the third quarter, the pace of recovery remains uneven in all regions of the world due to varying degrees of mobility restrictions, vaccination rates and passenger confidence,” he added.

Arrivals to several islands in the Caribbean and South Asia, as well as several destinations in Southern Europe, approached or sometimes exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter.

Other countries, however, hardly saw any tourists at all, especially in Asia and the Pacific, where arrivals fell 95% compared to 2019, as many destinations remained closed to non-essential travel.

A total of 46 destinations 21% of all destinations worldwide currently have their borders completely closed to tourists, according to the UNWTO.

Another 55 have their borders partially closed to foreign visitors, while only four countries have lifted all restrictions related to the virus Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

The future of the travel sector will be the focus of the WTO annual general assembly, which runs until Friday.

The event, which brings together representatives from 159 member states of the UN body, was originally planned to be held in Marrakesh.

But Morocco in late October decided not to host the event due to rising COVID-19 cases in many countries.

Prior to the pandemic, the tourism sector accounted for about 10% of world gross domestic product and jobs.