International
The pandemic will cost global tourism $ 2.0 trillion in 2021
The coronavirus pandemic will cost the global tourism sector $ 2.0 trillion in lost revenue in 2021, the UN tourism authority said on Monday, calling the sector’s recovery “fragile” and “slow”.
The prediction from the Madrid-based World Tourism Organization comes as Europe is facing an increase in infections and as a new mutated COVID-19 variant, called the Omicron, spreads across the globe.
International tourist arrivals this year will remain 70-75% below the 1.5 billion arrivals recorded in 2019 before the pandemic hit, a similar decline as in 2020, according to the body.
The global tourism sector already lost $ 2.0 trillion (1.78 trillion euros) in revenue last year due to the pandemic, according to the UNWTO, making it one of the sectors hardest hit by the health crisis.
While the UN body in charge of tourism promotion does not have an estimate of how the sector will perform next year, its medium-term outlook is not encouraging.
“Despite recent improvements, uneven worldwide vaccination rates and new Covid-19 strains such as the Delta and Omicron variants” may affect the already slow and fragile recovery, “a statement said.
The introduction of new virus restrictions and blockades in several countries in recent weeks shows how “it is a very unpredictable situation,” UNWTO chief Zurab Pololikashvili told AFP.
“It is a historic crisis in the tourism industry, but again tourism has the power to recover fairly quickly,” he added ahead of the start of the WTO annual general assembly in Madrid on Tuesday.
“I really hope that 2022 will be much better than 2021.
While international tourism has been hit by disease outbreaks in the past, the coronavirus is unprecedented in its geographical spread.
In addition to virus-related travel restrictions, the sector is also facing economic strain caused by the pandemic, rising oil prices and disruption of supply chains, the UNWTO said.
Pololikashvili urged nations to harmonize their virus protocols and restrictions because tourists “are confused and they do not know how to travel.
International tourist arrivals “increased” during the summer season in the northern hemisphere thanks to increased travel confidence, rapid vaccination and easing of entry restrictions in many countries, the UNWTO said.
“Despite the improvement in the third quarter, the pace of recovery remains uneven in all regions of the world due to varying degrees of mobility restrictions, vaccination rates and passenger confidence,” he added.
Arrivals to several islands in the Caribbean and South Asia, as well as several destinations in Southern Europe, approached or sometimes exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter.
Other countries, however, hardly saw any tourists at all, especially in Asia and the Pacific, where arrivals fell 95% compared to 2019, as many destinations remained closed to non-essential travel.
A total of 46 destinations 21% of all destinations worldwide currently have their borders completely closed to tourists, according to the UNWTO.
Another 55 have their borders partially closed to foreign visitors, while only four countries have lifted all restrictions related to the virus Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.
The future of the travel sector will be the focus of the WTO annual general assembly, which runs until Friday.
The event, which brings together representatives from 159 member states of the UN body, was originally planned to be held in Marrakesh.
But Morocco in late October decided not to host the event due to rising COVID-19 cases in many countries.
Prior to the pandemic, the tourism sector accounted for about 10% of world gross domestic product and jobs.
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/un-pandemic-to-cost-global-tourism-2-0-trillion-in-2021/6331620.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]