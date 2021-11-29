S.African assets jump from Omicron-led sales





The Randi S.African jumps from the lowest levels close to a year

The lira is declining as Erdogan orders an investigation into the manipulation

EM shares are in a cautious mood, little known for the Omicron variant November 29 (Reuters) – Randi and South African stocks rose on Monday as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant plummeted last week as Turkey’s lira was hit by orders from President Tayyip Erdogan for an investigation into the manipulation of currency. Assets in South Africa sank on Friday after countries stopped traveling in and around the region in response to the discovery of the Omicron variant. Read more The Rand jumped 1.3% to 0849 GMT on Monday, after falling 2% to 16.36 against the dollar in the previous session, while the South African blue-chip stock index (.JTOPI) gained 1.2%. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “It can be even less deadly (such as variants of the virus over time) but if it is more contagious it can compensate for this and can still cause similar health care problems, especially if vaccines are less protective,” “write analysts at Deutsche Bank. customer note. The South African currency was one of the best-performing emerging market currencies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region during the first half of the year, but analysts had expected a decline in markets due to their estimates of higher and expectations for higher interest rates. extinguish inflation. The discovery of the Omicron variant served to accelerate the downturns in South African markets. “As it was the best performing currency in the EEMEA region (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) in the first half of 2021, the rand erased all its gains in 2H, trading at 16.2 against the US dollar, or about 5.5 “weaker than this year. start,” said Credit Suisse analyst Alexey Pogorelov. South African government bonds also recovered, with yields at the 2030 standard maturity point declining in early markets. Markets remain cautious as little is known about the Omicron variant. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index (.MSCIEF) fell 0.3%, with major declines in Asian markets. The Turkish lira fell 2% against the dollar, staying slightly above all-time lows after Erdogan ordered an investigation into possible currency manipulation as his low-rate policy received widespread criticism and caused the currency to fall this months. The data showed that Turkey’s economic confidence index fell 2% month-on-month in November to 99.3 points. The index shows an optimistic outlook when it is above 100 and a pessimistic outlook when it is down. Read more The Russian ruble rose 1% against the greenback, while most Central and Eastern European currencies, including the Hingary forint, the Polish zloty and the Czech crown, rose higher against the euro. For GRAPHIC on FX performance in emerging markets in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI Emerging Index Performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS in Emerging Markets For the CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For the TURQ market report, see For the Russian market report, see Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

