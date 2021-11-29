Start of the snowy week Central Forecast





Another weak weather system from the northwest will move in the area rapidly. In general, the weather conditions will be quite similar to the higher values ​​predicted in the north and east. Then, the seasonal weather will cease as we move from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. Today: Mostly cloudy, light snow possible with higher accumulations northeast of Wausau. High: 34 Wind: Variable turning south 5-10 Tonight: mostly cloudy. Low: 25 Wind: VP 5-8 Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy in the afternoon during the morning. High: 39 Wind: WP 8-15 Wednesday: mostly cloudy with scattered rain or mixed rain; fresh and soft. High: 43 Similar to our Saturday, we will start the work week with a snow system that mainly affects the northern half of the area. Temperatures as early as Monday are likely to drop to as low as 20, capable of producing a fluffy accumulated snow throughout the area. The snow is also likely to continue from morning until the early hours of the afternoon. There is no 100% certainty that the system will extend as far south as central-south Wisconsin, but there is a good chance a dusting of up to 1.5 inches across the area. Otherwise, just like the winter weather of a few days ago, the highest totals will be found in the northeast, where they can accumulate 1-3 centimeters. In terms of temperatures, a seasonal peak day is expected in the mid-30s. Conditions will gradually warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday, while peaks will pass in the ’40s. Tuesday will have a good mix of sunshine and a light breeze. Quotes in the northern half of the area will remain in the 30s. However, Wednesday should warm up around 43pm, leaving the wind. Another weather system will move during this time. Due to the temperatures and the flow of humidity we will have the possibility of scattered rain and mixed rainfall throughout the area. Fortunately, the lowest levels at night will generally be above zero, though beware on any slippery roads. Even Thursday will be mild with temperatures from mid to low 40 degrees Celsius. Friday will be cold until the top 30, but will not feel colder until the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will cross the low level until the mid-30s and the possibility of snow will return to forecast. Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock On this day in weather history: 1987 – Snow covers Upper Mississippi Valley, with heavy snow reported near Lake Superior. Up to ten inches of snow was reported in Douglas County and Bayfield County, Wisconsin. Brule WI got nine inches of snow. Heavy rain washed away the coastal states of the Middle Atlantic, while strong winds hit the coastline. Floods were reported in Maryland and Virginia. (Storm Data) (National Weather Summary)

