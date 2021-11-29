What Californians need to know about Omicron

Chances are the headlines for a new and disturbing variant of the coronavirus will break the happy fog of your holiday weekend.

In what seemed like a matter of hours, the variant first identified in South Africa was given an official name (Omicron, confusingly), caused a host of border closures, and caused stock markets to plummet. World Health Organization on Friday labeled Omicron a disturbing variant, the first variant of the coronavirus that guarantees that label since Delta.

To me, the developments felt somewhat very similar to the rapidly growing pandemic anxiety of Thanksgiving 2020. Turkey, pumpkin pie and, of course, one side of the scary coronavirus news.

However, there is much we do not know about Omicron, which makes it difficult to discern exactly how alarmed we should be by his imminent arrival in the US There is some evidence that Omicron is particularly easy to transmit, but also that it causes only mild diseases.