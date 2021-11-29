International
What Californians need to know about Omicron
Chances are the headlines for a new and disturbing variant of the coronavirus will break the happy fog of your holiday weekend.
In what seemed like a matter of hours, the variant first identified in South Africa was given an official name (Omicron, confusingly), caused a host of border closures, and caused stock markets to plummet. World Health Organization on Friday labeled Omicron a disturbing variant, the first variant of the coronavirus that guarantees that label since Delta.
To me, the developments felt somewhat very similar to the rapidly growing pandemic anxiety of Thanksgiving 2020. Turkey, pumpkin pie and, of course, one side of the scary coronavirus news.
However, there is much we do not know about Omicron, which makes it difficult to discern exactly how alarmed we should be by his imminent arrival in the US There is some evidence that Omicron is particularly easy to transmit, but also that it causes only mild diseases.
We will probably learn a lot in the coming days about how contagious this new variant is, how sick it makes people, where it has already spread, and how well vaccines limit infections.
As my colleague Apoorva Mandavilli reports, scientists are trying to answer this last and perhaps most important question.
This is why experts are concerned: Omicron has more than 30 mutations in its spike protein, part of the virus that vaccines train the body to recognize and fight. In other words, the highly mutated yeast of Omicrons may be able to bypass the antibodies produced by a previous infection or a vaccine.
While some experts believe existing vaccines will continue to avoid serious illness and death, even if more people become infected, vaccine manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are already preparing to reformulate their vaccines to target Omicron. It will take at least a few weeks until we have a clearer picture, writes Apoorva.
If this sea of strangers is making you feel anxious, it may be helpful to remember that we understand a lot more about the coronavirus than we once did. And the recommendations to stay safe from Omicron are similar to what officials have been saying for weeks as they try to avoid an increase in winter infections.
California officials on Sunday reiterated the need for all those eligible to be vaccinated and for high-risk people to seek boosters. They also recommended wearing masks in public indoor areas and testing if you have any symptoms of Covid-19.
Due to news of Omicron, California is stepping up Covid testing at airports for U.S. citizens and permanent residents coming from eight African nations. All the other travelers from those places are entry to the US is prohibited starting today.
The state will also continue to test coronavirus samples to track if Omicron is circulating here. Until now, 99.7 percent of specimens listed in California this month was discovered to be the Delta variant.
California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the US, said Dr. Toms J. Aragn, the state director of public health, in a statement Sunday. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic.
For more:
Where were they traveling
Today’s advice comes from Eric Taylor, who lives in San Diego. He recommends the nearest town to Coronado:
The Crown City is not actually an island (though it is often called that), but an isthmus, connected to Imperial Beach via the Silver Thread. I like to take the ferry from downtown San Diego to Ferry Landing in Coronado (runs every hour) and costs only $ 7 in each direction (you can bring a bike if you have one).
Ferry Landing has a nice variety of restaurants and shops to enjoy. Both at Ferry Landing and elsewhere in Coronado, you can rent a bike for the day or just walk. Restaurants in Coronado include mum and pop venues like Claytons Coffee Shop, several chain restaurants (like Subway, Panera Bread and Chipotle), Coronado Brewing Company, McPs Irish Pub and great food in abundance, including Del Coronado.
Del Coronado is in the process of remodeling and a lot has already been done. It is a great place to go to the beach to see people, or to dip your toes in the water. Del also has dining out and drinks with a view of the beach that is open to the public.
There is at least one live theater and a regular cinema. The Vons grocery store and at least two pharmacies adorn the area. Lots of hotel accommodations for most budgets. There are also many public parks, very shaded, for visitors to enjoy.
Many have expressed that it looks like a city lost in time, and some have nicknamed it Mayberry. Overall, a very pleasant place to visit.
Tell us about your favorite places to visit in California. Email your suggestions to [email protected] Share more in future newsletter editions.
Tell us
Has your child been vaccinated against Covid-19? How was the experience? How has access to immunizations affected your vacation plans?
Share stories of your children getting their coronavirus vaccines. Please include your child’s name, age and city of residence and even a photograph, if desired.
Email me at [email protected] and your submission may be included in a future newsletter.
And before you go, some good news
For weeks, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has been unable to care for orphaned bears and other large animals.
California regulators said the center needed major improvements to its enclosures after a bear cub that was being treated for severe fire burns escaped this summer.
It was the first escape in the center’s 45-year history in South Lake Tahoe. Reported by the Associated Press.
But the fate of the centers seems to be changing. As of last week, it had raised almost all of the $ 1.05 million needed to begin construction to expand and renovate, largely thanks to private donors.
We have reversed the turn, Greg Erfani, a spokesman for the centers, told the Associated Press. It will build the first animal hospital in the Lake Tahoe area.
Thanks for reading. I will be back tomorrow. Soumya
PS Here Today’s crossword puzzle, and a clue: The specific term for the cardboard sleeve around a cup of coffee (4 letters).
Mariel Wamsley contributed to California Today. You can reach the team at [email protected].
Sign up here to receive this newsletter in your inbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/29/us/omicron-variant-california.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]