Survey: International nurses in the first line of care for COVID-19 | tidings

Nearly 90% of international nurses providing care in the United States have treated patients with COVID-19, while 17% have infected themselves with the coronavirus, according to a new survey.

Led by OGrady Peyton, AMN Healthcare International Personnel Division (NYSE: AMN), 2021 International Nurses Survey tracks the roles and experiences of international nurses working in the United States at a time when the country is facing a deep health crisis.

According to the survey, 86% of international nurses have treated patients with COVID-19. The majority (56%) have treated many patients with COVID-19 (21 or more). International nurses are also more likely than other nurses to work in areas with high demand and high hospital stress, the survey suggests. Nineteen percent of international nurses work in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) compared to 15% of all nurses, 8% work in Emergency Departments compared to 5% of all nurses and 11% work in psychiatric units compared to 4% of all nurses.

At a time of prevailing nursing shortages, international nurses are providing a vital addition to the workforce, fulfilling some of the most sought after and critical patient care roles during the pandemic, said Sinead Carbery, President of the International Health Care Personnel Division AMN, OGrady Peyton. Many hospitals would be on the verge of collapse without them.

Countries of Origin and Levels of Training

It is estimated that approximately 8% of all nurses providing care in the United States are internationally trained, a number equal to approximately 300,000 nurses. According to the survey, the majority (77%) are from one of the three countries: the Philippines, Jamaica and India, while 10% are from Africa.

While 56% of all nurses have a Bachelor of Nursing degree (BSN) or higher, the number is significantly higher for international nurses. According to the survey, 90% of international nurses have a BSN or higher, while 12% have a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and 1% a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

International nurses are both highly trained and usually have many years of experience before arriving in the US, Carbery said. They are not just filling open positions, but are contributing to the high quality of care patients receive in the US.

Widespread acceptance and burning

International nurses are widely accepted by patients, fellow nurses and doctors, the survey shows. Eighty-six percent said they were accepted by patients, 87 percent said they were accepted by their fellow nurses, and 85 percent said they were accepted by doctors. The majority (56%) said they are paid equally compared to American nurses, while 80% said their hours are equal.

Like all nurses, international nurses are subject to high levels of burnout, according to the survey. Eighty-one percent indicated that they sometimes, often or always experience burning sensations. A significant minority (36%) said they had often or many times experienced discrimination based on their country of origin or ethnicity. However, 79% said they are somewhat up to very satisfied with their work. Eighty-one percent said they would choose to work back in the United States if they had to end their careers, while only 5% would not (the remaining 14% were neutral).

The survey was emailed to 1,385 international nurses working in the United States and is based on 593 responses (43% response rate). The survey has a margin of error of +/- 4% and a confidence level of 95%. A copy of the full survey report can be found at https://www.amnhealthcare.com/amn-insights/nursing/surveys/international-nurse-survey/.

