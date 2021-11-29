International travel concern about news of new version of Covid

NEW DELHI : With concerns raised about the new Covid variant by the medical fraternity globally, travel companies that saw strong growth in November from overseas travel, are concerned. Their main concern is the corporate travel segment that only recently began to creep into normalcy.

Last week, the Indian government proposed a resumption of international flights starting December 15, but has now issued new guidelines on mandatory RT-PCR tests for all international travelers and a 7-day quarantine rule for those arriving from South Africa, where the Omicron variant of the covid-19 virus has spread.

The head of an offline travel firm that focuses on corporate travel said the fear of a mutated virus has definitely increased nervousness. I am getting messages from Indian CEOs that they want to put their plans on hold. There is also a slight friction in the travel experience. “Many were used to traveling being calmer and not being tested,” said the person who declined to be named.

For Kanika Tekriwal, the founder, Jetsetgo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd, which organizes private cards, Africa had chosen it as an entertainment destination. But the new Omicron variant may have placed a key in its works. Suddenly, all our questions about Africa have completely dropped. Africa was becoming a big sector for us with places like Botswana, Zimbabwe and other African countries Safari. “At least 12 of our customers have called to request cancellations,” she said.

Yet others are in standby and viewing mode.

FCM Travel Solutions has a delegation of 12 corporate employees heading to Dubai for Expo2020 in the coming days. By Monday, they had not canceled their plan. But that can change quickly based on developments.

Rakshit Desai, Managing Director for India for Flight Center Travel Group who runs FCM Travel Solutions said the company will look forward to seeing the impact between today and tomorrow in order to assess this situation in a more informed way. For the FCM, business travel abroad, meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions (MICE) returned in November in a significant way. It is still too early to comment on changes in travel bookings as the news was only published on Friday and over the weekend the business has not seen any statistically significant changes. We see a slight hesitation as many people are anxious to get stuck on the wrong side of a stalemate situation in a foreign country. “But as long as there are no strong border closures, there will be no panic,” he added.

November was good for the firm. “It almost surprised us how many of these sectors had grown,” Desai said. and overseas.Many businesses outside India MICE also come from Southeast Asia, as the entity economy outside India is very favorable for nearby countries.

Thomas Cook India & SOTC has similarly seen strong closed demand for business travel and the company, so far, has not received cancellations from corporations and business travelers. As domestic aviation returns to 100% capacity and with the announcement of a phased reopening of international commercial flights in December, the recovery continues to look strong, said Indiver Rastogi, president and head of the global business travel group at Thomas Cook India & SOTC.

The company said it is still awaiting details on the new variant from health authorities.

Prashant Pitti, co-founder of travel portal EaseMyTrip.com agreed that it was too early to notice any potential impact. “At the company level, we have seen two waves and if there is a third wave, it will be a cyclical process for us and we are already prepared,” he said.

The new Omicron variant has aroused real concerns among health authorities. India and many countries accordingly have announced precautions as they open international travel especially from South Africa and some other endangered countries.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and CEO of travel firm MakeMyTrip group said it is too early to assess and assess the potential impact on international travel from India. The company will closely monitor emerging travel guidelines. “Our teams are also working closely with airline partners to ensure that domestic and international travel guides are updated in real time on the website and app,” he said.

So far, Mumbai-based business coach and consultant Ramas Krishnan, founder and MD at Aspire Infinite and The Alternative Board, India, has not postponed his business trip to New York and Illinois. “We will be leaving for four weeks and taking a week off around Christmas to be with the family. However, for the flight, we insisted on a cancellation / refund clause because we had booked a trip last year which we had to cancel. “and lost some money for that,” he said.

The couple will travel through Dubai and will also be tested at Dubai Airport. Krishnan said he works with managing directors across the pharmacy sector, many of whom are traveling around the world.

