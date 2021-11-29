Meli Hotels International and Falcon’s Beyond Global announce first caribbean theme park and world-class entertainment destination





The hawk is beyond The entertainment destination plan is developed in two phases. Phase 1 involves the development of Kathmandu Park Punta Cana, which will take on the beloved Kathmandu characters and stories, already known to millions of visitors to Europe, for completely new audiences at Caribbean. The Kathmandu experience will include new trips and attractions, the first of its kind, including the world’s first suspended Theater that immerses guests in the stories of Kathmandu. From legendary attractions to exciting adventures, Kathmandu Park will completely transform of the Dominican Republic entertainment offers.

Phase 2 will add a major entertainment, dining and retail destination, with world-renowned brands, all led by Falcon’s Beyond. “The size and power of the entertainment brands that we will be announcing early next year as part of Phase 2 are truly amazing,” he said. Cecil D. Praise, CEO of Falcons Beyond Global. “This large joint venture between Meli Hotels International and Falcon’s Beyond in Punta Cana, an extraordinary destination where we have worked for more than 30 years, will become the first theme park and world-class amusement destination in Caribbean“, Said Meli vice president and chief executive Gabriel Escarrer. Strengthen the commitment of Meli Hotels International Punta Cana for more than thirty years, the Spanish hotel brand has included in its investment plan a substantial renovation of two of the Paradisus properties in Punta Cana, including a reconstruction of its first destination resort, Paradisus Punta Cana. Major renovations have also been announced for Paradisus Palma Real. The company expects renovations of existing hotels to be substantially completed by the end of 2023. The new Paradisus Punta Cana will apply sustainable and intelligent architectural criteria and local landscapes to minimize the negative impact its construction may have on the environment. natural leap, with energy efficiency and ultimate water and waste management at the top of the agenda, along with a circular economy and neutral emissions. “Punta Cana is where our Paradisus by Meli brand started with the opening of Paradisus Punta Cana in 1995, “said Andr P. Gerondeau, COO of Meli Hotels International.” With this new plan, it will be replaced by a destination resort that adds a re. the luxury scale for a brand that is liked by some of the world’s most distinguished travelers, offering exceptional experiences based on a comprehensive luxury service, exceptional location and a consistent and responsive management philosophy ”. Meli Hotels International has 82 Earth Check certified hotels and ranks among the top two most sustainable hotel companies in the world since 2019 in Standard & Poor’s Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and also aims to continue promoting social, cultural well-being and economic in local communities, supporting training and employment, inclusion and access. “$ 350 million “will be invested by Melitogether with Falcon’s Beyond Global, an investment that will affect the region and the country,” he said. Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic. “This is the objective of this government, investments and employment opportunities in Dominican Republic. “ “Together with Melin and Dominican Republic, we are really creating a destination like no other new dimension of entertainment Punta Canasaid Scott Demerau, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond Global. “This fun destination has been created to complement day and night beach and resort experiences, providing a new reason for tourists to visit Dominican Republic and enjoy all that the country has to offer “ About Meli Hotels International

Founded in 1956 in Mallorca (Spain), Meli Hotels International operates more than 390 hotels (portfolio and pipeline) in more than 40 countries, under the brands Gran Meli Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meli, ME by Meli, Meli Hotels & Resorts, INNSiDE by Meli, and SOL by Meli. The company is a global leader in resort hotels, also using its experience to consolidate the growing leisure-inspired urban market segment. His commitment to responsible tourism has made the Group the most sustainable hotel company in the world in 2019, according to SAM, the Sustainable Investment Company. Meli Hotels International is also included in the Spanish stock exchange index IBEX 35 and is the leader of Spanish hotels in the Corporate Reputation (Merco Ranking). Follow Meli Hotels International Twitter @MeliHotelsInt , Facebook @ Melihotelsinternational , LinkedIn , Instagram , and the official website www.melia.com. About Falcon’s Beyond Global LLC

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon’s Beyond Global, LLC is a fully integrated, state-of-the-art experiential entertainment enterprise that acts as an IP 360 Extender model. The company brings its proprietary IPs and partners to global markets through owned and operated theme parks, resorts, attractions, patented technologies, feature films, episodic series, consumer products, licensing and more. The company has won numerous design awards and has provided design services in 39 countries around the world. It consists of three core sectors: Falcon’s Creative (master planning, design and digital media), Falcon’s Licensing and Falcon’s Parks & Resorts. Storytelling is the guiding force behind all of Falcon’s Beyond projects that turn imaginary worlds into reality. For more information, visit www.falconsbeyondglobal.com SOURCE Falcons Beyond Global, LLC

