Airbus reports promising results from 100 percent SAF tests





Early findings from the first study of the effects of using 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on both engines of a commercial aircraft have yielded promising early results, Airbus said Monday in a statement detailing work on a A350 powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB. turbofans. Known as ECLIF3, the study of in-flight emissions and ground-based tests began earlier this year and recently resumed. It includes Airbus, Rolls-Royce, German research center DLR and manufacturer SAF Neste. The interdisciplinary team, which also includes researchers from the National Research Council of Canada and the University of Manchester, plans to publish its results in academic journals at the end of next year or in 2023. In April, the A350 flew three flights over the Mediterranean Sea followed by a DLR Falcon tracking aircraft to compare in-flight emissions of kerosene and stable fuel of Neste-processed esters and fatty acids (HEFA). The team also conducted compliance tests using 100 percent SAF and experienced “no operational problems”. In-flight emission tests using 100 percent SAF and a HEFA / jet-A-1 fuel mixture resumed this month, while the team also conducted ground emission tests to determine the amount of SAF benefits for local air quality. The research team found that SAF emits fewer particles than conventional kerosene in all operating conditions of the engine tested, indicating the potential for reduced climate impact and improved air quality around airports, Airbus said. Meanwhile, SAF has lower density but higher energy content per kilogram of fuel compared to conventional kerosene, which brings some advantages in aircraft fuel efficiency due to lower fuel combustion and lower fuel mass on board to achieve the same mission. The team continues its detailed analysis of the preliminary results of the studies. “Engines and fuel systems can be tested in the field, but the only way to gather the full emissions data needed for this program to be successful is to fly a plane in real conditions,” said the new manager. Airbus energy program, Steven Le Moing. . “The in-flight testing of the A350 offers the advantage of characterizing direct and indirect engine emissions, including particles from the rear of a high-altitude aircraft.” Engineers equipped the DLR Falcon tracking aircraft with multiple probes to measure emissions at the level of navigation up to a distance of 100 meters from the A350 and to insert them into scientific instruments for analysis. “SAF has been shown to have a significantly lower carbon footprint during its life cycle compared to conventional aircraft fuel and we are now seeing that it is useful in reducing non-CO 2 effects as well, ”said Markus Fischer, board member of the DLR aeronautics division. “Tests like these are continuing to develop our understanding of 100 percent SAF [and] its use in flight and we are seeing positive signs of its potential in climate mitigation. “We look forward to studying the data from the second series of ECLIF3 flights, which resumed with a first follow-up flight over the Mediterranean earlier this month.” The DLR conducted the ECLIF1 campaign in 2015, investigating alternative fuels with its Falcon and A320 ATRA research aircraft. Investigations continued in 2018 with the ECLIF2 campaign, which saw the A320 ATRA flying with a mixture of standard aircraft fuel and up to 50 percent HEFA. The research showed the advantages of reduced fuel mixture emissions of up to 50 percent SAF and paved the way for 100 percent SAF test flights for ECLIF3.

