COVID-19 | G7 ministers will meet as Omicron spreads across the globe

The G7 health ministers will hold an emergency meeting on November 29 on the new Omicron Covid-19 that is spreading across the globe and forcing the closure of borders, as experts compete to understand what the variant of the fight for t ‘ending the pandemic.

The meeting was convened by the chairman of the G7, Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries discovering cases of the new mutation type.

Omicron, first discovered in South Africa, represents a new challenge to global efforts to combat the pandemic. Some countries have already restored restrictions that many had hoped were a thing of the past.

“We know we are now in a race against time,” said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. It took vaccine manufacturers two to three weeks “to get a complete picture of the quality of the mutations,” she added.

A long list of countries has already imposed travel restrictions on South Africa, including the main travel hub Qatar, as well as the United States, Britain, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Netherlands.

Angola became the first South African country to suspend all flights from its regional neighbors Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 28 called on countries to lift travel bans “before any further damage is done to our economies”.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera accused Western countries of “afrophobia” in closing their borders.

The head of the World Health Organization in Africa also urged countries to pursue science instead of imposing flight bans in an effort to curb the new Covid species.

“With the Omicron variant now unveiled in some regions of the world, the imposition of travel bans targeting Africa attacks global solidarity,” said WHO Regional Director Matshidiso Moeti.

Race to determine the level of threat

Dutch health authorities said they had identified at least 13 cases of Omicron among the 61 quarantined passengers who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving from South Africa.

Border police there announced on November 28 that they had arrested a couple on a plane at Schiphol Airport after they left a hotel where passengers were quarantined.

Despite the new threat, tens of thousands gathered in Austria to protest against the imposition of compulsory vaccination by the government, the first EU country to do so.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said it was “a small intervention” compared to the alternative for a country with one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe.

With many European countries, including Germany and France, already imposing restrictions to counter the rise in infections, Swiss voters firmly backed a proposed Covid approval bill in a November 28 referendum.

In Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new Covid rules would apply from 30 November, including the mandatory wearing of masks in shops and public transport in England, and stricter restrictions on outbound passengers.

As scientists try to determine the level of threat posed by the new species, a South African doctor said dozens of her patients suspected of having the Omicron variant had exhibited only mild symptoms, such as fatigue.

Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association, said AFP that she had seen 30 patients in the last 10 days who tested positive for Covid-19 and that all recovered completely without being hospitalized.

Senior U.S. government scientist Anthony Fauci said he “continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe Covid cases” during a meeting on the new variant with President Joe Biden on November 28.

Israel raises the red flag

Israel announced some of the toughest restrictions, closing borders to all foreigners just four weeks after reopening to tourists following a prolonged closure pushed by Covid.

“We are raising a red flag,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

But the new species has already slipped into the net and is now found everywhere from the Netherlands to the UK, Botswana, Hong Kong and Australia.

Canada became the last country to announce the first cases discovered on November 28 in two people who had traveled to Nigeria.

Scientists in South Africa said last week they had discovered the new variant with a much larger number of mutations than in cases of previous strains such as Beta or Delta, of which the latter damaged the global recovery and sent millions worldwide. back in isolation.

The prestigious Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome produced the first “image” of the new type and confirmed that there were many more mutations than were seen in the Delta variant. But that does not mean it is more dangerous, the researchers said.