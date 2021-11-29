Coronavirus digestion: Japan bans foreign travelers as omicron spreads News | DW

Just weeks after the lifting of some entry rules, Japan will again ban entry for all foreign immigrants to curb the spread of the omicron variant, officials announced on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the ban on foreign travelers would take effect on Tuesday. Japanese returnees from 14 countries where the variant was found will be required to be quarantined at designated facilities.

“To avoid a worst-case scenario and as an emergency precaution, Japan will first ban foreigners from entering the country by midnight on November 30,” Kishida told a news conference.

For most of the pandemic, Japan has kept its borders closed to tourists and other foreign travelers. In early November, the government relaxed some entry rules to allow visa holders, students and some business travelers into the country.

The appearance of the omicron variant prompted officials to cancel those plans.

The new COVID-19 variant, which was named by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “disturbing variant” on Friday, was first identified in South Africa and has now been confirmed in several countries in South Africa, Europe and Asia. .

While some countries have implemented travel restrictions and quarantine requirements over the omicron variant, Japan has joined Israel in banning all new foreign arrivals.

Here is a summary of the latest COVID news from around the world.

global

In a new statement, WHO tha se ka “substantial uncertainty” about how sticky omicron is or how well current COVID vaccines stand up to the new variant. The UN health agency added that the variant carries a “very high” risk of a global increase in infection.

Vaccine manufacturers say it takes two or three weeks to get a better picture of the multiple mutations of the variant. The agency also said vaccine donations need to be better organized.

of WHO World Health Assembly is holding a special meeting Monday to discuss a “potential pandemic treaty”. As representatives from the 194 member states of the body will discuss how to address future pandemic uncertainties over the omicron variant, they are likely to cast a shadow over the talks.

G7 Health Ministers are also set to hold urgent talks Monday to discuss their response to the new COVID variant, as well as travel bans.

Head of vaccine manufacturer modern, Stephane Bancel, said it could take two to six weeks to get data on how effective the omicron vaccine is. Speaking to US broadcaster CNBC, he also said it would take months for omicron-specific updates to be sent. of Germany BioNTech said they were already working on developing a modified vaccine while simultaneously checking the effectiveness of their old omicron vaccine.

Europe

More rastet omicron are appearing in Europe, with several countries confirming the presence of the variant on Monday.

Scotland confirmed six new cases of the variant, bringing of Great Britain in total up to nine. Sturgeon Portugal has uncovered 13 cases, all related to players of the Lisbon Beleneses football team, although only one player has recently traveled to South Africa.

France is awaiting laboratory confirmation for eight suspected cases while Switzerland also recorded the first suspected case. All the cases are related to people who have recently traveled to South Africa.

Dutch military police arrested a couple who tried to escape from a quarantined hotel after testing positive for COVID-19.

The married couple arrived at “a plane that was about to take off” when authorities stopped them. The arrests came after officials in the Netherlands said 61 people who flew into the country on Friday had tested positive for COVID 13, of whom had contracted the omicron variant.

Spain has imposed a mandatory 10-day quarantine for travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

of Czech Republic reported the first case of the omicron variant after further tests, a hospital spokesman in the town of Liberec said on Monday.

The infected person had returned from a trip to Namibia, with a stop in South Africa.

Czech citizens will be able to receive booster injections from Monday six months after the second attack by registering online. Elderly residents and the chronically ill will be able to reduce that interval to five months, health officials said.

Germany recorded a new record high incidence rate on Monday as the country struggles with a fourth wave of infections.

The seven-day incidence rate reached a high of 452.4 new infections per 100,000 people per week, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported on Monday. A week ago the rate was 386.5 while a month ago it was 64.3.

RKI also recorded 29,364 new cases and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours. Germany has already confirmed at least three cases of the omicron variant.

Africa

South Africa is working with countries that quickly imposed travel bans, hoping to lift them, said Health Minister Joe Phaahla. Officials are also doing as much as possible to ensure health institutions are prepared to handle potentially higher case loads due to the omicron variant.

The government has previously criticized travel bans, saying South Africa is being “condemned” for detecting and alerting to the new variant.

RWANDA has banned all flights to and from nine South African countries and ordered passengers arriving from those areas last week to be quarantined.

“While the (omicron) variant has not been discovered in Rwanda, its effects are potentially dangerous,” its prime minister Edoard Ngirente said late Sunday.

Rwanda has put in place some of the toughest measures against the coronavirus pandemic across Africa, testing and tracking contracts tightly.

China offered one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Africa on Monday in a speech at a China-Africa summit in the Senegalese capital Dakar.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country would send 600 million doses directly and 400 million through other sources such as investments in vaccine manufacturing centers.

Middle East

Israel confirmed a second case of the omicron variant, local media reported. The second case was found in a fully vaccinated person, who returned to Israel from South Africa. The Ministry of Health is also investigating 11 other suspected cases of the new variant, he announced Haaretz Newspaper.

Asia

Philippines launched an ambitious campaign to vaccinate 9 million people over the next three days. Thousands of volunteers and security forces have been deployed to help spread the vaccine across the archipelago. The Philippines has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 and the spread of its vaccines has been slow compared to its neighbors. About a third of the country’s 110 million people are fully vaccinated.

Malaysia AND Singapore continued with plans to reopen their land border on Monday. The border, one of the busiest in the world, had been closed for nearly two years. While many were happy to be reunited with family and friends, travelers expressed concern that the omicron variant could close the border again.

Oceania

Australia confirmed a third case of the new omicron variant on Monday to a traveler who had recently arrived from South Africa. The first two cases were confirmed in two other travelers from South Africa, who were both fully vaccinated and showed no symptoms. All three persons are currently in quarantine. Australian officials are meeting Monday to consider whether to continue with plans to ease border restrictions later this week.

New Zeland, meanwhile, is moving forward with its plans to facilitate curbing COVID. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said restaurants, bars and gyms in Auckland would reopen as planned on Thursday. The city has been under isolation since August.

rs / wmr (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)