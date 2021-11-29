Magdalena Andersson was re-elected Sweden’s first female Prime Minister





Andersson was initially elected prime minister last week, but she resigned the same day after her proposed budget was defeated and the coalition government she hoped to lead collapsed.

She has now been re-appointed to this role by the Swedish Parliament and intends to form a minority government of her party only.

She will formally begin the role after a meeting with the King of the country on Tuesday – a stage she did not reach last week.

Andersson was nominated by a narrow vote in Sweden’s split parliament. For it voted 101 deputies, against 173 and abstained 75. According to the rules of the country, a new prime minister can be elected as long as the majority of lawmakers do not vote against them.

As prime minister, Andersson was preceded by 33 men. She will replace Stefan Lfven, who resigned as the country’s prime minister and leader of the Social Democrat party earlier this month and has since led an interim government. But its position will again be uncomfortable, given Sweden’s fragmented political landscape. Andersson Social Democrats have 100 seats in the 349-seat parliament, which means the party will still have to rely on the support of other parties to pass the legislation. Its predecessor Lfven ruled by committing a complex act of fraud to secure support from both the left and center-right parties in Parliament, which were not part of the coalition government. But the Center Party withdrew from Andersson’s budget support last week, sinking its first attempt to become a leader. Following the new vote Monday, the Swedish Social Democrats wrote on Twitter: “We will break the divide and push for violence, create the green jobs of the future by leading the way in climate change and regaining control of welfare. led by Magdalena Andersson – our Prime Minister! “ She is due to present her government appointments to the King on Tuesday at a formal meeting known as the Council of State. Andersson has served as Sweden’s finance minister since 2014. She previously worked as deputy director general of the Swedish Tax Agency.

